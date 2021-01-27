Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market study 2020 top players include- (Chroma ATE Inc. (Taiwan), Cobham Plc. (U.K.), Astronics…More)

Report Title: Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction , Automated Test Equipment is used for assembly line testing of products in industries such as electronics, hardware, software, and semiconductors. It is a computer controlled electronic device which performs testing based on functionality and performance. The global automated test equipment market has been valued at USD 3,599 million in 2016, and is expected to reach USD 4,422 million by 2022. , Rising complexities in the design of consumer electronics, growing automotive market, and high demand of efficient automated test equipment devices are the key growth drivers of automated test equipment market. However, growing competition and the high capital requirements are inhibiting the growth of the market.

Key Players: –

Chroma ATE Inc. (Taiwan), Cobham Plc. (U.K.), Astronics Test Systems (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Teradyne Inc. (U.S.), Advantest Corporation (Japan), LTX-Credence Corporation (U.S.), Roos Instrument Inc. (U.S.), National instrument Corporation (U.S.), and Marvin Test Solution Inc. (U.S.).

Target Audience

Automated Test Equipment (ATE) manufacturers

Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Suppliers

Automated Test Equipment (ATE) companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Automated Test Equipment (ATE)

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market, by Type

6 global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market, By Application

7 global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

