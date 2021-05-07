Global Automated Parking System Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Automated Parking System Market By Automation Level (Fully- Automated, Semi- Automated), Platform Type (Palleted, Non- Palleted), End- User (Residential, Commercial, Mixed- Use), Design Model Type (Hydraulic, Electro-Mechanical), System Type (Hardware, Software), Parking Level (Less Than Level 5, Level 5–Level 10, More Than Level 10), Structure Type (AGV System, Silo System, Tower System, Rail Guided Cart (RGC) System, Puzzle System, Shuttle System), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Automated Parking System Market

Global automated parking system market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising initiative of developing smart cities and growing demand from luxury residential buildings are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Automated Parking System Market

Automated parking systems are systems which are specially designed so they can decrease the area which is need for parking systems. They usually provide parking on several stacks so they can maximize the parking spaces by decreasing the land usage. Automated parking is the method of storing and recovering cars of different sizes by using different automation technology to eliminate the requirement of parking ramps & human intervention and provide much higher parking density compared to standard parking. They are widely used in residential, malls, movie theatre, offices and other.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for sustainable and green parking solution will drive the market

Increasing urbanization and better infrastructure will also accelerate the market growth

Scarcity of land for parking acts as a driving factor for the growth of this market

Growing number of vehicles will also contribute as a factor for this market growth

Market Restraints:

High complexity of the system will restrict the growth of this market

Problems associated with the quality control will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automated Parking System Market

By Automation Level

Fully- Automated

Semi- Automated

By Platform Type

Palleted

Non- Palleted

By End- User

Residential

Commercial

Mixed- Use

By Design Model Type

Hydraulic

Electro-Mechanical

By System Type

Hardware

Software

By Parking Level

Less Than Level 5

Level 5–Level 10

More Than Level 10

By Structure Type

AGV System

Silo System

Tower System

Rail Guided Cart (RGC) System

Puzzle System

Shuttle System

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Sumitomo Corporation announced the acquisition of Q-Park Operations B.V. The main aim of the acquisition is to bring out the largest potential of mobility platform. This acquisition will help the company to use the different technologies by the Q- park so that they advance their offering and strengthen their position in the market

In July 2018, Lödige Industries announced the acquisition of 5BY2. This acquisition will help the company to expand their portfolio of automated parking system and will also help them to meet the rising demand of their customers. This will also strengthen their position in the market and will also offer cost effective and reliable solution to market

Competitive Analysis:

Global automated parking system is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated parking system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automated parking system market are Westfalia Parking, fehr Lagerlogistik AG, unitronics development & design., Robotic Parking Systems, Inc., FATA Automation, CityLift, Park Plus, Inc., wohr Parking System Pvt. Ltd., PARKMATIC TM, EITO&GLOBAL INC., IHI Corporation, SIMMATC, Nissei Build Industries Co., Ltd., Romax Parking Solutions Ltd., Watry Design, Inc., 5BY2 B.V., Sieger Parking, RR parkon, Proviron Technology SA, HE-MAN AUTO ROBOPARK (P) LTD, HYTONE Parking System Co., Ltd, Sotefin SA automated parking systems, and other.

Research Methodology: Global Automated Parking System Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report: