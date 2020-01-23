Global Automated Microbiology Market Industry Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Automated microbiology market is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of pathogen induced diseases. In the recent years, identification of pathogens with the help of automated microbiology has generated huge momentum, as it helps in early detection of various infectious bacteria such as parasite, viroid, fungus, prion, bacterium and virus.These bacteria can cause unpleasant disease for example, rubella, chickenpox, mumps. The lack of professionals in lab testing and increasing demand for laboratory testing have lead the growth of the global automated microbiology in the market.

Increasing need for fast results with high accuracy, and rising concerns about health safety and increasing number of footfalls in hospitals is expected to result in the requirement for laboratory services. These factors are expected to support growth of the target market.

“The Global Automated Microbiology market was valued at USD4.03 Billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD xx million by 2025, likely to grow with a CAGR of 9.21 % during the forecast period”

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: http://www.digitsnmarkets.com/sample/4138-automated-microbiology-market

The monoclonal antibodies,among the deployment segment is expected to dominate in the global market with highest revenue contribution Followed by the clinical laboratories segment is estimated to account for second-highest revenue share in the target market.

North America market is estimated to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to increasing investments in R&D and the development of new technologies and the introduction of high-tech laboratory tests. Moreover, increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders is expected to result in rising need for laboratory tests. However, Asia pacific will witness lucrative growth as the consequence of rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure over the coming seven years. Moreover, the growing demand for technologically advanced products in this region is expected to further boost the growth of this region.

The major players of the automated microbiology market are Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMeriux, Inc., QIAGEN GmbH, Beckman Coulter, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Gene-Probe, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., and Abbott Laboratories.

