Global Automated medication dispensing systems (AMDS) Market is Growing at a cumulative revenue of $26.48 billion during 2017-2025

Global Automated medication dispensing systems (AMDS) Market

Automated medication dispensing systems (AMDS), also termed as automated drug cabinet (ADC), are robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing devices, which allow automatic or semi-automatic drug-storage and medicine dispense. Designed for use at hospital and retail pharmacies, these systems reduce medication errors, control inventory costs, improve access to drug information at point of care, and allow for the configuration of systems to meet specific clinical and operational requirements. Global total sales revenue of AMDS will advance to $XXX billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2025. This represents a cumulative revenue of $26.48 billion during 2017-2025 owing to a substantial adoption of automated medication dispensing systems in hospital pharmacies, retail drug stores and other types of pharmacies across the globe.

Highlighted with 72 tables and 65 figures, this 162-page report “Global Automated Medication Dispensing Systems Market 2017-2025 by End-user, Application, Operation and Region” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide automated medication dispensing systems market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global AMDS market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of end-user, application, operation and region.

Based on end-users, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Others

Based on application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

In-Patient Automated Dispensing

• Out-Patient Automated Dispensing

Based on operation, the global market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of revenue for 2014-2025.

Centralized Systems (further sub-segmented into Robotic Systems and Carousels)

• Decentralized Systems (further sub-segmented into Automated Unit-Dose Dispensing Systems, Pharmacy-Based Automated Dispensing Systems, and Ward-Based Automated Dispensing Systems)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets and national markets by end-user, application, and operation over the forecast years is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global automated medication dispensing system vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global AMDS market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through OMR’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Abacus Rx, Inc.

Accu-Chart™ Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc.

Aesynt Incorporated

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

ARxIUM Inc.

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Becton, Dickinson & Co

Capsa Solutions, LLC

Cerner Corporation

ForHealth Technologies

Innovation Associates, Inc.

InterMetro Industries Corporation

Omnicell, Inc

Parata Systems

Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC

RxMedic Systems, Inc.

Scriptpro LLC

Swisslog Holding AG

Talyst, LLC

Willach Pharmacy Solutions GmbH

Yuyama

