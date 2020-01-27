Global Automated Border Control Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Automated Border Control systems (ABC) or eGates are automated self-service barriers which use the data stored in the chip in biometric passports to verify the user’s identity. Travellers undergo biometric verification using face, fingerprint, iris recognition or a combination of modalities. After the identification process is complete, a physical barrier such as a gate or turnstile opens to permit passage.
Of all the major applications of ABC, airport holds the largest share of the ABC market. The demand for ABC across airports is growing owing to the increasing passenger traffic across the globe. The increasing passenger traffic at airports is mainly because of the increasing travel and tourism activities and economic development across the globe.
Among solution types, the ABC e-gate held a larger share of the automated border control market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need for automation and increasing passenger traffic. ABC e-gates can process maximum number of passengers while maintaining security.
APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for ABC between 2018 and 2025. The government support to deploy ABC to enhance security and traveler convenience makes the ABC market attractive in the APAC region.
In 2017, the global Automated Border Control market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automated Border Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automated Border Control development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Vision-Box
Sita
Secunet AG
OT-Morpho
Gemalto
NEC
Assa Abloy
Indra Sistemas
Accenture
Gunnebo Group
Securiport
Rockwell Collins
Veridos GmbH
DERMALOG
M2SYS
IER SAS
Cognitec Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
ABC e-Gate
ABC Kiosk
Market segment by Application, split into
Airport
Land Port
Seaport
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automated Border Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automated Border Control development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automated Border Control are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
