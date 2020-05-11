Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Research Analysis By Size, Shares, Opportunities Till 2025: Analyzed by Stanley Black & Decker, SAP, Honeywell, Datalogic, Epicor Software

Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market report brings together a detailed study of the present and upcoming opportunities to elucidate the future investment in the ICT industry. This report is a valuable source of assistance for companies and individuals that offers industry chain structure, business strategies and proposals for new project investments. This report introduces top to bottom evaluation of the ICT industry including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also analyses various inhibitors as well as motivators of the market in both quantitative and qualitative manners to provide accurate information to the end users.

Most prominent players of Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market are Honeywell, Datalogic, Epicor Software, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Windward Software, JDA Software, Lowry Solutions, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Chekhra Business Solutions Pvt Ltd, EMS Barcode Solutions, LLC, RedBeam, Inc., Zebra Technologies, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Ubisense, Wisetrack, Trimble Inc., GigaTrak, Tenna, TVL Inc., Jolly Technologies Inc, Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd, ASAP Systems – Cloud/On-Premises Inventory System & Asset Tracking Solutions and others.

The Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 31.9 billion by 2025 from USD 11.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7 % in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-asset-tracking-and-inventory-management-solutions-market

Market Segments

Based on application

facility management,

tool tracking,

IT asset tracking,

equipment tracking,

funding management,

mandate compliance,

warehouse management and others

Based on geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Based on component

hardware and

services

Hardware is sub segmented into RFID readers, real-time location system (RTLS), barcode scanners, barcode printers, barcode stickers, RFID tags, and global Positioning System (GPS). Software is sub segmented into on premise and cloud-based. Services are sub segmented into consulting & training, implementation & integration, operation & maintenance.

Based on industry

retail,

transportation and logistics,

chemical,

energy & utilities,

education,

government and others

oil & gas,

manufacturing,

BFSI,

IT& telecom,

healthcare,

hospitality,

Get Detailed TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-asset-tracking-and-inventory-management-solutions-market

Competitive Analysis

The global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of asset tracking and inventory management solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major market drivers and restraints

Demand of asset tracking and inventory management solutions in new offshore fields in deep waters.

Increasing the demand for maintaining the asset and plant.

Stringent government safety regulations and quality control requirements

Declining efficiencies of aging assets and the need for operational safety

Climatic changes affecting the operations of various industries

High initial cost and complex process of system installation

Decrease in oil and gas prices.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global asset tracking and inventory management solutions consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of asset tracking and inventory management solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global asset tracking and inventory management solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the asset tracking and inventory management solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of asset tracking and inventory management solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.

For Customize Report and Discounts, Mail us at [email protected]

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]