Global Aseptic Packaging Solutions Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

Aseptic packaging is a process whereby the product and the package are sterilised separately and brought together in a sterile environment. Aseptic packaging is often called ‘drink boxes’ and it allows perishable food products to be transported and stored without refrigeration for up to six months or more. It is used for foods such as milk and dairy products, puddings, fruit and vegetable juice, soups, sauces and products with particulates can be stored in aseptic packaging.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Brik Shape

Pillow Shape

Roof Shape

Others

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Dairy

Beverage & Drinks

Food

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The Aseptic Packaging Solutions key manufacturers in this market include:

Bihai

Coesia IPI

Elopak

Goglio Group

Greatview

Huhtamaki

International Group for Investments

Jielong Yongfa

Likang

Pulisheng

SIG

Skylong

Tetra Pak

Uflex

Xinjufeng Pack

