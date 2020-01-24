Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market To See Healthy CAGR !!

Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market, By Robots (Services , Industrial), By Offering (Hardware , Software), By Technology (Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing ,Others),By End User Industry (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education, Others), By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) -Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Players: Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market

The renowned players in artificial intelligence robots market are Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Enlitic, Inc., Next IT Corporation, iCarbonX, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Facebook Inc., Siemens, General Electric, Micron Technology, Samsung, Xillinx, Iteris, Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, Sense.ly, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Baidu, Inc., H2O ai, Enlitic, Inc. and Raven Industries.

Market Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market

The Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market accounted for USD 3.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a creation of wise and smart machines that work, respond and react like people. It is utilized to enhance the proficiency of day by day undertakings. Advancing innovation, selection of robots and drones, driverless tractors, crop health checking and automated water system framework are a part of the applications that are credited to the high development of the global artificial intelligence in agriculture.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High adoption of robots for personal use such as companionship and entertainment.

Support from governments worldwide to develop modern technologies.

Increasing aging population worldwide boosting the demand for AI-based robots for elderly assistance.

Huge implementation and investment costs.

Data inefficiency in building proper AI algorithms.

Market Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market

The global artificial intelligence robots market can be segmented into robots, offering, technology, end user and geographical segments.

Based on robots, the market is segmented into industrial and service robots.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware is sub segmented into storage devices, network devices and processors.

The software is sub segmented into AI platforms and AI solutions.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and context awareness and computer vision.

Based on end user, the market can be segmented into Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Research and academia, Transportation, Retail and e-commerce and others (oil and gas, and advertising).

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market

The global artificial intelligence robots market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence robots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

