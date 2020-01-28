Global Artificial Intelligence Market 2019-2025 | Leading Players Overview Intel, Nvidia, Samsung Electronics, Xilinx, Micron Technology, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Facebook, Baidu, Oracle

The Global Artificial Intelligence Industry based on geographic classification is studied for industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, segment, top company analysis, outlook, manufacturing cost structure, capacity, supplier and forecast to 2025. Along with the reports on the global aspect, these reports cater regional aspects as well as global for the organizations.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.69% by 2025. The market is rise in adoption of AI in the media & advertising, retail, finance, and healthcare sectors, the machine learning and natural language processing technologies are expected to play a key role in propelling the growth of the AI market in the next five years.

By application, the global artificial intelligence market is divided into cyber security, context aware processing, speech recognition, deep learning, video analysis, smart robot, gesture control, image recognition, language processing, digital personal assistant, and querying method. Moreover, deep learning is projected to secure a leading share of the global artificial intelligence market. Apart from deep learning, image recognition and digital personal assistance could show remarkable progress in the global artificial intelligence market.

North America governed the global AI market in terms of revenue, owing to the availability of high government funding, the presence of leading players in the region, and strong technical adoption base. In Europe, the cloud-based AI deployment is foreseen to witness remarkable growth in the forthcoming years due to increasing inclination of consumers towards advantages such as easy document control and faster and on-demand access to data.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Intel, Nvidia, Samsung Electronics, Xilinx, Micron Technology, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Facebook, Baidu, Oracle, Salesforce, SAS, SAP, General Electric, Cisco, Rockwell, Siemens, and among others.

Key benefits of the report:

Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Type Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type & application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Emerging technologies benefitting the market

Target Audience:

* AI solution providers

* AI platform providers

* Cloud service providers

* AI system providers

* Investors and venture capitalist

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Artificial Intelligence Market — Industry Outlook

4 Artificial Intelligence Market Type Outlook

5 Artificial Intelligence Market Application Outlook

6 Artificial Intelligence Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

