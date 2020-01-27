Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market | NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology(Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP),Context-Aware Computing , Computer Vision), Application (Fleet Management, Supply Chain Planning, Warehouse Management, Virtual Assistant , Risk Management, Freight Brokerage and Others), Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Consumer-Packaged Goods, Food & Beverages and Others), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market is expected to reach USD 10,787.2 million by 2025 from USD 21.21 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2020 to 2027.

Market Definition: Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in supply chain is a creation of wise and smart machines that work, respond and react like people. It is utilized to enhance the proficiency of day by day undertakings. Advancing innovation, selection of robots and drones, driverless tractors, crop health checking, and automated water system framework are a part of the applications that credited to the high development of the global artificial intelligence in supply chain AIS showcase. Highly proficient yield examination is offered by drones and software programming advancements, for example, radars and GPS framework, empower to reduce weight on existing stressed workforce. In addition, remote detecting systems are also used to view the quality and yield creating capacity of a farming area.

The artificial intelligence in supply chain is a field holds secure development prospects, inferable from which, the key players are concentrating on building up an incorporated arrangement including equipment and programming. Moreover, to grow their client achieve, a few merchants have teamed up with wholesalers and end clients for item appropriation. The expanding conspicuousness of parallel preparing applications is prompting expanded selection of the innovation in logical teaches, for example, counterfeit consciousness and information science. Associations are using counterfeit measures to extricate significant insights of information for giving creative items and enhancing client encounter; in this manner, expanding income openings.

Artificial Intelligence in supply chain is presented to improve and generate “thinking machines” which is capable of learning, replacing human intelligence and mimicking. It is growing in a very huge amount by gaining momentum across industries by the emergence of IoT (Internet of Things), explosion in computing power and storage, and big data, and algorithmic advances. As per Salesforce, by 2020, 57% of business buyers will depend on companies to know what they need before they ask for anything. This means having solid prediction capabilities with respective AI will be the key to keeping the customers.In 2016 artificial intelligence and machine learning emerging as the next big technology has seen a race for artificial intelligence, with a number of acquisitions and large technology vendors such as IBM, Google and Amazon are launching a new artificial intelligence-enabled product.

In 2017 Startup Launches the First Practical AI Platform. It is AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics are set to transform industry such as logistic and supply chain industry .

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth of big data

Demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data and processes

Adoption of AI to improve consumer services and satisfaction.

High Information and data storage capacity

High computing power and parallel processing capabilities

Lack of people power

Data inefficiency in building proper AI algorithms.

Market Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market

The market is segmented based on offering, technology, application, industry and geographical segments.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), context-aware computing and computer vision.

Based on application, the market is segmented into fleet management, supply chain planning, warehouse management, virtual assistant, risk management, freight brokerage and others)

Based on industry, the market is segmented automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, consumer-packaged goods, food & beverages and others.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market

The global artificial intelligence in supply chain market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in supply chain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2017, Teknowlogi Launches a first cloud-based solution built on artificial intelligence for the logistics industry. It is a next-generation platform category, representing a much-needed advancement for traditional industry logistics system.

Key Players: Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market

The renowned players in artificial intelligence in supply chain market are NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon, SAP, Oracle, Logility, LLamasoft, Inc., ClearMetal, Splice Machine, Cainiao Network (Alibaba), FedEx, Deutsche Post AG DHL Fraight AI, C.H.Robinson, E2open, Relex Solution, Teknowlogi, Presenso and many more.

Research Methodology: Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your eiquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other

