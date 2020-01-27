Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market, By Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services), By Equipment (Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile Projector, ODS, CMM, VMM), By Vertical (Industrial, Automotive), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market is expected to reach USD 2209.03 million by 2025, from USD 110.4 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 45.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

FREE | Get a Copy of Sample Report Now! @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-aviation-market&kp

Market Definition: Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market

Artificial intelligence has various advantages in aviation industry, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making and translation between languages for communication. It also includes advanced techniques of artificial intelligence which are used in reasoning, planning, learning, statistical analysis and computation.

According to an article published by Indian defence review, artificial intelligence in aviation is well equipped or managed. Furthermore according to an article published by Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), in the next three years more than half of the airlines prefer artificial intelligence (AI) programs and it would increase the rate of conversation from 40% to 50%. Due to increased usage of artificial intelligence in aviation will affect the growth of market in future.

Get Customization Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-aviation-market&kp

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Use of big data in aerospace industry

Significant increase in capital investments by aviation companies

Rising adoption of cloud-based applications and services in aviation industry

Increasing adoption of AI to improve customer services

Limited number of experts in AI

Market Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market

The global artificial intelligence in aviation market is segmented based on offerings, technology, application and geographical segments.

Based on offerings, the market is segmented into hardware, software, service

On the basis of equipment, the market segmented into machine learning, context awareness, NLP, computer vision

On the basis of application, the market segmented into virtual assistants, smart maintenance

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market

The global artificial intelligence in aviation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in aviation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market

Some of the major players operating in the global artificial intelligence in aviation market are Intel, NVIDIA IBM, Micron, Samsung, Xilinx, Amazon, Microsoft, Airbus S.A.S., Boeing, General Electric, Thales, Lockheed Martin, Garmin., GE, IRIS Automation, Kittyhawk, Neurala, Northrop Grumman, Pilot AI Labs among others.

Research Methodology: Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and foretasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]