Global Application Platform Market : Industry Analysis And Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Application Platform Market was valued at US$ 8.3Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 14.6Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.31 % during a forecast period.

The major driving factors of the global application platform market are the increase of aPaaS and the emergence of the low-code application platform. Moreover, growing importance of DevOps and the demand for collaborative application development drive the market growth.

The aPaaS segment is active, competitive, and quickly growing, which is said to be gaining traction. This key trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The aPaaS is also called as the third-party provider-managed platform and is majorly offered as cloud services. However, competition from open-source alternatives is restraining the global application platform market growth.

The application platform software segment is dominating the market for application platform. The application platform software segment plays a vital role in the whole application platform market, therefore it is expected to account for the larger market size. Application platform software is majorly accessible as an integrated package and delivered as a standalone software product.

Support and maintenance services segment is leading global application platform market. Support and maintenance services simplify the adoption of application software, improve the speed of enterprise applications, and satisfy the business and technical needs. Support services also help enterprises in associating the implementation and maintenance activities of the deployed application platform.

North America dominates the application platform software market, followed by APAC. With regards to the emergence of trending technologies, for instance, Software-as-Service (SaaS)-based applications, cloud computing, DevOps, big data, and enterprise mobility, users and enterprises have been advised to accept much more sophisticated and reliable application platform software and associated services.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth and predictable to be the fastest-growing region in the global application platform market throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and has been a profitable market for application platform software and associated services.

Integration with the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform provides a turnkey solution to connecting user applications to the cloud through the same familiar interface. The platform unites developers and IT operations on a single platform to build, deploy, and manage applications reliably across hybrid infrastructures. OpenShift’s wizard based user interface guides developers over the deployment of curated, best-practice configurations, reducing the time and complexity of extending user application to the cloud.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Application Platform Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Application Platform Market.

Scope of Global Application Platform Market

Global Application Platform Market, By Component

• Software

• Services

Global Application Platform Market, By Software

• Application Platform Software

• Transaction Processing Monitor Software

Global Application Platform Market, By Service

• Deployment and Integration

• Support and Maintenance

• Managed Services

Global Application Platform Market, By Deployment

• On-Premises

• Application Platform-As-A-Service

Global Application Platform Market, By Organization Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Application Platform Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Application Platform Market

• IBM

• Oracle

• NEC Technologies India Private Limited

• Micro Focus

• SAP

• Fujitsu

• Microsoft

• Hitachi

• Adobe Systems

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Huawei

• Red Hat

• Akamai

• Gigaspaces

• Caucho Technology

• APAChe Tomcat

• Tmaxsoft

• Nastel Technologies

• Navisite

• Rogue Wave Software

• 4D Technologies

• NGINX Inc.

• Mendix

• Kony, Inc.

• Betty Blocks

