Global Application Lifecycle Management Software Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics and Forecast 2020-2025
Application lifecycle management is the process of managing an app’s development, from design to final release, and establishing a framework for managing changes. The typical application lifecycle starts with the design of a new app or feature. The app is planned based on requirements analysis and specifications. Next, the app is implemented per the specifications and then tested. The new app is staged for final testing before it gets deployed to production. This cycle repeats for every new app or feature. It’s also used for app maintenance, such as when features are enhanced or bugs are fixed. A governance and change management framework directs the development process. In summary, ALM is a set of pre-defined processes that start somewhere in the business as an idea, a need, a challenge or a risk and then pass through different development phases such as Requirements definition, design, development, testing, deployment, release and maintenance spanning across an entire lifecycle of a product. Throughout the ALM process, each of these steps is closely monitored and controlled, followed by proper tracking and documentation of any changes to the application.
The global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Single function
Multiple functions
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
HP
Atlassian
Techexcel
IBM
Microsoft
Rocket Software
Enalean
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
IT and Telecom
Aerospace and Defense
Energy and Utilities
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Industry
Figure Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software
Table Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Single function
Table Major Company List of Single function
3.1.2 Multiple functions
Table Major Company List of Multiple functions
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
4 Major Companies List
4.1 HP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 HP Profile
Table HP Overview List
4.1.2 HP Products & Services
4.1.3 HP Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of HP (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Atlassian (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Atlassian Profile
Table Atlassian Overview List
4.2.2 Atlassian Products & Services
4.2.3 Atlassian Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Atlassian (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Techexcel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Techexcel Profile
Table Techexcel Overview List
4.3.2 Techexcel Products & Services
4.3.3 Techexcel Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Techexcel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 IBM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 IBM Profile
Table IBM Overview List
4.4.2 IBM Products & Services
4.4.3 IBM Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of IBM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Microsoft (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Microsoft Profile
Table Microsoft Overview List
4.5.2 Microsoft Products & Services
4.5.3 Microsoft Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Microsoft (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Rocket Software (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Rocket Software Profile
Table Rocket Software Overview List
4.6.2 Rocket Software Products & Services
4.6.3 Rocket Software Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Rocket Software (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Enalean (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Enalean Profile
Table Enalean Overview List
4.7.2 Enalean Products & Services
4.7.3 Enalean Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Enalean (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in IT and Telecom
Figure Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Demand in IT and Telecom, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.2 Demand in Aerospace and Defense
Figure Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Demand in Aerospace and Defense, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.3 Demand in Energy and Utilities
Figure Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Demand in Energy and Utilities, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.4 Demand in Others
Figure Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
