Global Applicant Tracking Software Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Applicant Tracking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Applicant Tracking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

An applicant tracking system, commonly referred to as an ATS, is a software application that enables the electronic handling of a company’s recruitment needs. Applicant tracking software allows an organization to collect and store candidate and job related data and track and monitor the progress of candidates through all stages of the hiring process.

Based on regions, United States and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total United States Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 1091.63Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 8.70% from 2013 to 2018. Total Europe Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 597.03 Million USD in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10.89% from 2013 to 2018. In APAC Area, Japan is an important market, with mature development environment, large population base, complete infrastructural facility and high-leveled skilled labors. In 2018, total Japan Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 108.26 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 13.05% from 2013 to 2018. Total China Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to reach 132.31 Million USD in the end of 2018, growing at a CAGR of 13.95% from 2013 to 2018.

Based on Applications, the market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises, Larger Enterprises. Small and Medium Enterprises is the major application of Applicant Tracking Software, in 2018, the Applicant Tracking Software revenue in Small and Medium Enterprises was 1421.37million USD, and it will reach 2592.36 million USD in 2025; with revenue market share in Small and Medium Enterprises was 71.65% in 2018 and will be 72.12% in 2025.

The market is very disparate in global view, Major players in this market are Workable Software

Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS, Lever, SAP (SuccessFactors), Jobvite, Workday, Oracle, IBM (Kenexa), ClearCompany, COMPAS Technology, TalentReef, Conrep, Cornerstone OnDemand, Advanced Personnel Systems, Greenhouse Software, ApplicantPro,, CATS Software, IKraft Solutions. Leading Applicant Tracking Software like Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS and many others are also playing very important roles in Applicant Tracking Software market stage.

In 2017, the global Applicant Tracking Software market size was 1800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Workable Software

Zoho

Softgarden

BambooHR

ICIMS

Lever

SAP (SuccessFactors)

Jobvite

Workday

Oracle

IBM (Kenexa)

ClearCompany

COMPAS Technology

TalentReef

Conrep

Cornerstone OnDemand

Advanced Personnel Systems

Greenhouse Software

ApplicantPro

CATS Software

IKraft Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Applicant Tracking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Applicant Tracking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Applicant Tracking Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

