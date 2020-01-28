Global Applicant Tracking Software Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Applicant Tracking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Applicant Tracking Software development in United States, Europe and China.
An applicant tracking system, commonly referred to as an ATS, is a software application that enables the electronic handling of a company’s recruitment needs. Applicant tracking software allows an organization to collect and store candidate and job related data and track and monitor the progress of candidates through all stages of the hiring process.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337392
Based on regions, United States and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total United States Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 1091.63Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 8.70% from 2013 to 2018. Total Europe Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 597.03 Million USD in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10.89% from 2013 to 2018. In APAC Area, Japan is an important market, with mature development environment, large population base, complete infrastructural facility and high-leveled skilled labors. In 2018, total Japan Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 108.26 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 13.05% from 2013 to 2018. Total China Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to reach 132.31 Million USD in the end of 2018, growing at a CAGR of 13.95% from 2013 to 2018.
Based on Applications, the market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises, Larger Enterprises. Small and Medium Enterprises is the major application of Applicant Tracking Software, in 2018, the Applicant Tracking Software revenue in Small and Medium Enterprises was 1421.37million USD, and it will reach 2592.36 million USD in 2025; with revenue market share in Small and Medium Enterprises was 71.65% in 2018 and will be 72.12% in 2025.
The market is very disparate in global view, Major players in this market are Workable Software
Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS, Lever, SAP (SuccessFactors), Jobvite, Workday, Oracle, IBM (Kenexa), ClearCompany, COMPAS Technology, TalentReef, Conrep, Cornerstone OnDemand, Advanced Personnel Systems, Greenhouse Software, ApplicantPro,, CATS Software, IKraft Solutions. Leading Applicant Tracking Software like Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS and many others are also playing very important roles in Applicant Tracking Software market stage.
In 2017, the global Applicant Tracking Software market size was 1800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Workable Software
Zoho
Softgarden
BambooHR
ICIMS
Lever
SAP (SuccessFactors)
Jobvite
Workday
Oracle
IBM (Kenexa)
ClearCompany
COMPAS Technology
TalentReef
Conrep
Cornerstone OnDemand
Advanced Personnel Systems
Greenhouse Software
ApplicantPro
CATS Software
IKraft Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Applicant Tracking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Applicant Tracking Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Applicant Tracking Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-applicant-tracking-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Applicant Tracking Software Market Size
2.2 Applicant Tracking Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Applicant Tracking Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Applicant Tracking Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Applicant Tracking Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Applicant Tracking Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Applicant Tracking Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Applicant Tracking Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Applicant Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Applicant Tracking Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Applicant Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Applicant Tracking Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Applicant Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Applicant Tracking Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Applicant Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Applicant Tracking Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Applicant Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Applicant Tracking Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Applicant Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Applicant Tracking Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Applicant Tracking Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Applicant Tracking Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Workable Software
12.1.1 Workable Software Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Applicant Tracking Software Introduction
12.1.4 Workable Software Revenue in Applicant Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Workable Software Recent Development
12.2 Zoho
12.2.1 Zoho Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Applicant Tracking Software Introduction
12.2.4 Zoho Revenue in Applicant Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Zoho Recent Development
12.3 Softgarden
12.3.1 Softgarden Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Applicant Tracking Software Introduction
12.3.4 Softgarden Revenue in Applicant Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Softgarden Recent Development
12.4 BambooHR
12.4.1 BambooHR Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Applicant Tracking Software Introduction
12.4.4 BambooHR Revenue in Applicant Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 BambooHR Recent Development
12.5 ICIMS
12.5.1 ICIMS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Applicant Tracking Software Introduction
12.5.4 ICIMS Revenue in Applicant Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 ICIMS Recent Development
12.6 Lever
12.6.1 Lever Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Applicant Tracking Software Introduction
12.6.4 Lever Revenue in Applicant Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Lever Recent Development
12.7 SAP (SuccessFactors)
12.7.1 SAP (SuccessFactors) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Applicant Tracking Software Introduction
12.7.4 SAP (SuccessFactors) Revenue in Applicant Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 SAP (SuccessFactors) Recent Development
12.8 Jobvite
12.8.1 Jobvite Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Applicant Tracking Software Introduction
12.8.4 Jobvite Revenue in Applicant Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Jobvite Recent Development
12.9 Workday
12.9.1 Workday Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Applicant Tracking Software Introduction
12.9.4 Workday Revenue in Applicant Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Workday Recent Development
12.10 Oracle
12.10.1 Oracle Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Applicant Tracking Software Introduction
12.10.4 Oracle Revenue in Applicant Tracking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.11 IBM (Kenexa)
12.12 ClearCompany
12.13 COMPAS Technology
12.14 TalentReef
12.15 Conrep
12.16 Cornerstone OnDemand
12.17 Advanced Personnel Systems
12.18 Greenhouse Software
12.19 ApplicantPro
12.20 CATS Software
12.21 IKraft Solutions
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2337392
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155