Global Antibody Services Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2020-2025
Antibody services include competitively priced packages and purification options for antibody production. Service Providers offer support for different types and steps of antibody production—from peptide design, synthesis, and carrier protein conjugation to animal immunization, serum collection, or hybridoma fusion, titer analysis, and final antibody purification. They also immunize with recombinant proteins or protein fragments provided by the customers(or expressed and purified in labs using cDNAs from the service providers’ extensive in-house genomics library) to generate antibodies in rabbits, chickens, goats, guinea pigs, mice, or rats.
The global Antibody Services market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Antibody Services by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Monoclonal
Polyclonal
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
ThermoFisher
GenScript
Abcam
MBS
ROCKLAND
ProSci
Anaspec
Bio-Rad
Covance
Capra Science
Innovagen
APS
Randox
GL Biochem
Abgent
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
BioScience Companies
BioScience Research Institutions
Hospitals
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Antibody Services Industry
Figure Antibody Services Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Antibody Services
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Antibody Services
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Antibody Services
Table Global Antibody Services Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Antibody Services Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Monoclonal
Table Major Company List of Monoclonal
3.1.2 Polyclonal
Table Major Company List of Polyclonal
3.1.3 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Antibody Services Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Antibody Services Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Antibody Services Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
4 Major Companies List
4.1 ThermoFisher (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 ThermoFisher Profile
Table ThermoFisher Overview List
4.1.2 ThermoFisher Products & Services
4.1.3 ThermoFisher Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ThermoFisher (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 GenScript (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 GenScript Profile
Table GenScript Overview List
4.2.2 GenScript Products & Services
4.2.3 GenScript Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of GenScript (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Abcam (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Abcam Profile
Table Abcam Overview List
4.3.2 Abcam Products & Services
4.3.3 Abcam Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Abcam (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 MBS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 MBS Profile
Table MBS Overview List
4.4.2 MBS Products & Services
4.4.3 MBS Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of MBS (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 ROCKLAND (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 ROCKLAND Profile
Table ROCKLAND Overview List
4.5.2 ROCKLAND Products & Services
4.5.3 ROCKLAND Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ROCKLAND (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 ProSci (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 ProSci Profile
Table ProSci Overview List
4.6.2 ProSci Products & Services
4.6.3 ProSci Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ProSci (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Anaspec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Anaspec Profile
Table Anaspec Overview List
4.7.2 Anaspec Products & Services
4.7.3 Anaspec Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Anaspec (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Bio-Rad (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Bio-Rad Profile
Table Bio-Rad Overview List
4.8.2 Bio-Rad Products & Services
4.8.3 Bio-Rad Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Bio-Rad (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Covance (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Covance Profile
Table Covance Overview List
4.9.2 Covance Products & Services
4.9.3 Covance Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Covance (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Capra Science (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Capra Science Profile
Table Capra Science Overview List
4.10.2 Capra Science Products & Services
4.10.3 Capra Science Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Capra Science (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Innovagen (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Innovagen Profile
Table Innovagen Overview List
4.11.2 Innovagen Products & Services
4.11.3 Innovagen Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Innovagen (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 APS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 APS Profile
Table APS Overview List
4.12.2 APS Products & Services
4.12.3 APS Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of APS (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Randox (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Randox Profile
Table Randox Overview List
4.13.2 Randox Products & Services
4.13.3 Randox Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Randox (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 GL Biochem (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 GL Biochem Profile
Table GL Biochem Overview List
4.14.2 GL Biochem Products & Services
4.14.3 GL Biochem Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of GL Biochem (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Abgent (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Abgent Profile
Table Abgent Overview List
4.15.2 Abgent Products & Services
4.15.3 Abgent Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Abgent (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Antibody Services Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Antibody Services Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Antibody Services Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Antibody Services Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Antibody Services Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Antibody Services MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Antibody Services Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Antibody Services Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in BioScience Companies
Figure Antibody Services Demand in BioScience Companies, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.2 Demand in BioScience Research Institutions
Figure Antibody Services Demand in BioScience Research Institutions, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.3 Demand in Hospitals
Figure Antibody Services Demand in Hospitals, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.4 Demand in Others
Figure Antibody Services Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Antibody Services Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Antibody Services Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Antibody Services Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Antibody Services Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Antibody Services Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Antibody Services Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Antibody Services Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Antibody Services Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Antibody Services Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Antibody Services Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Antibody Services Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Antibody Services Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Antibody Services Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Antibody Services Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Antibody Services Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Antibody Services Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Antibody Services Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
