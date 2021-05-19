Global Anti-fog Additives Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Anti-fog Additives Market By Type (Glycerol Esters, Polyglycerol Esters, Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids, Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters, Polyoxyethylene Esters of Oleic Acid, Gelatin, Titanium Dioxide and Others), Form (Creams, Gels, Spray Solutions, Wet Wipes and Others) Application (Food Packaging Films, Agricultural Films and Others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Anti-fog Additives Market

Global Anti-fog additives market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.53 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the growth of the Food Processing and Food Packaging Sectors in India and China

Market Definition: Global Anti-fog Additives Market

Anti-fog Additives are the organic compounds which helps in reducing the surface tension of water and further helps in avoiding the formation of droplets on the plastic surface. Anti-fog additives are surface active substances with calculated migration and usually added when plastics are processed. Anti-fog additives are used during processing of the plastic sheet. The major applications of such additives are majorly in the food & packaging industry which helps in increasing the aesthetic appeal alongside increasing the shelf life of products.

Market Drivers:

Increasing purchasing capacity of the middle class in the emerging economy drives the market growth

Low-cost production of anti-fog additives in Asia-Pacific due to the easy availability of cheap labour and raw materials

Increase in the demand of anti-fog films in the food packaging industry can also increase the market growth

Increase in the demand of improved quality and effective optical products act as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Stringent governmental regulations in the use of anti-fog additives in food packaging films can restrict the market growth

Fluctuating prices of these additives can also hinder the market growth

Hazardous waste production at the time of these films production can also act as a restraint for this market

Segmentation: Global Anti-fog Additives Market

By Type

Glycerol Esters

Polyglycerol Esters

Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids

Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters

Polyoxyethylene Esters of Oleic Acid

Gelatin

Titanium Dioxide

Others

By Application

Food Packaging Films

Agricultural Films

Others

By Form

Creams

Gels

Spray Solutions

Wet Wipes

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, PolyOne Corporation acquired the IQAP Master batch Group S.L. The acquisition will serve high-growth end markets consistent with PolyOne’s focus, including transportation, packaging, consumer, wire & cable and textiles further helping the company to serve their customers in a better way

In January 2018, Clariant Ag introduced its new state-of-the-art masterbatch production site in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. This investment will help the company to expand its business globally and increasing its profit by providing innovative and competitive solutions to its customers thus enhancing the product portfolio

Competitive Analysis:

Global anti-fog Additives Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Anti-fog Additives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global anti-fog additives market are Nouryon, Croda International Plc., Clariant, A. Schulman Inc., PolyOne Corporation, Evonik Industries, DuPont, Ashland, Akzo Nobel N.V., ORTEC, PCC Chemax Inc., Emery Oleochemicals, Ampacet Corporation, SABO S.p.A and others

Research Methodology: Global Anti-fog Additives Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report: