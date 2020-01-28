Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market 2020 Industry and Geography – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

In 2017, the global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market size was 51800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 125500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.7% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337391

Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. The purpose of anti-counterfeiting packaging is to prevent imitation and confirms safety of the goods.

Amid increasingly stringent security regulations and an alarmingly high number of fake products on the market, anti-counterfeiting technologies are the latest trend to take the packaging industry by storm.

Currently, the industry concentration of Anti-counterfeit Packaging is relatively low. Major manufacturers of anti-counterfeiting packaging product are mainly in US, Europe, Japan and China.

All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product quality. Currently, in Anti-counterfeit Packaging industry, the USA and EU manufacturers occupy near 4/5 of the market, while Chinese products domain the domestic market, due to the immature technologies.

Manufacturers of consumer goods have started implementing traceability systems that provide a trail of information of each item in a supply chain. These systems ensure product safety and efficiency. The producers can identify and locate potentially faulty items that could be hazardous to customers and remove them. The companies are implementing vision systems, 2-D barcodes, and image-based ID readers in product traceability systems. Data Matrix is very popular and adopted as a standard in several applications, as it allows the storage of more information such as product ID, manufacturer, lot number, and expiry.

Although sales of Anti-counterfeit Packaging bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Anti-counterfeit Packaging field hastily.

The key players covered in this study

Avery Dennison

Sun Chemical

Zebra Technologies

DNP

NHK SPRING

Flint Group

Toppan

3M

Essentra

dupont

KURZ

OpSec Security

Lipeng

Shiner

Taibao

Invengo

De La Rue

Schreiner ProSecure

CFC

UPM Raflatac

Techsun

impinj

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Authentication Packaging Technology

Track and Trace Packaging Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverage

Electronics & Appliances

Clothing & Ornament

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-anti-counterfeit-packaging-technologies-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Authentication Packaging Technology

1.4.3 Track and Trace Packaging Technology

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Electronics & Appliances

1.5.4 Clothing & Ornament

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size

2.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Key Players in China

7.3 China Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Type

7.4 China Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Key Players in India

10.3 India Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Type

10.4 India Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Avery Dennison

12.1.1 Avery Dennison Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Introduction

12.1.4 Avery Dennison Revenue in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

12.2 Sun Chemical

12.2.1 Sun Chemical Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Introduction

12.2.4 Sun Chemical Revenue in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Sun Chemical Recent Development

12.3 Zebra Technologies

12.3.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Introduction

12.3.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development

12.4 DNP

12.4.1 DNP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Introduction

12.4.4 DNP Revenue in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 DNP Recent Development

12.5 NHK SPRING

12.5.1 NHK SPRING Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Introduction

12.5.4 NHK SPRING Revenue in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 NHK SPRING Recent Development

12.6 Flint Group

12.6.1 Flint Group Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Introduction

12.6.4 Flint Group Revenue in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Flint Group Recent Development

12.7 Toppan

12.7.1 Toppan Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Introduction

12.7.4 Toppan Revenue in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Toppan Recent Development

12.8 3M

12.8.1 3M Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Introduction

12.8.4 3M Revenue in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 3M Recent Development

12.9 Essentra

12.9.1 Essentra Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Introduction

12.9.4 Essentra Revenue in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Essentra Recent Development

12.10 dupont

12.10.1 dupont Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Introduction

12.10.4 dupont Revenue in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 dupont Recent Development

12.11 KURZ

12.12 OpSec Security

12.13 Lipeng

12.14 Shiner

12.15 Taibao

12.16 Invengo

12.17 De La Rue

12.18 Schreiner ProSecure

12.19 CFC

12.20 UPM Raflatac

12.21 Techsun

12.22 impinj

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2337391

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155