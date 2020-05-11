Global Animal Wound Care Market : Industry Analysis And Forecast (2017-2024)

Global Animal Wound Care Market is expected to reach USD 1383.04 Million by 2024 from USD 820.15 Million in 2016 at CAGR of 6.75% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Animal Wound Care is use of products that aid in recovery of the damaged tissues and in the healing of the wound. Animal wound provides clotting of the blood, structural restoration of injured tissues, and is used in veterinary practice & traumatic or in surgical procedure. Increasing acceptance of advanced wound care over the traditional products by the veterinary practitioners are expected to fuel the market growth in forecast period.

Global Animal Wound Care Market is segmented by product, animal type, end user, and geography. Product segment is sub segmented as surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products and therapy devices. Surgical wound care products segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. Increasing incidence of wounds in pets and increasing adoption of these products in hospitals and clinics for wound healing are the factors expected to fuel the market growth of surgical wound care products segment. Animal type segment is bifurcated as companion animals and livestock animals. Companion animals segment is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing population of companion animals and rising demand for animal insurance. End-user segment is further sub segmented as hospitals & clinics and home care. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Increasing demand for pet insurance, growing animal healthcare expenditure; and increasing number of veterinary practitioners are trending the overall Global Animal Wound Care Market. However, lack of skilled personnel will restrain the market growth. North America is expected to dominate the Animal Wound Care Market in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Existence of well-established health care organization, rising concerns for animal health, growing pet insurance industry and growth in pet adoption in this region will fuel the Animal Wound Care Market in North America region.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2016

• Estimated year – 2017

• Forecast period – 2017 to 2024

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Animal Wound Care Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, animal type, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Animal Wound Care Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Animal Wound Care Market.

Key Players in the Global Animal Wound Care Market Are:

• Neogen Corporation

• Virbac

• Robinson Healthcare Ltd.

• Bayer AG

• ECO Animal Health

• Huvepharma

• Indian Immunologicals

• Lillidale Animal Health

• Mobedco-Vet (The Arab Pesticides & Veterinary Drugs)

• Norbrook

• Orion

• Advancis Veterinary Ltd.

• Phibro Animal Health

• Acelity L.P. Inc.

• Vétoquinol

• Jørgen Kruuse A/S

• Medtronic PLC

• Dechra Pharmaceuticals

• B Braun Melsungen AG

• Johnson & Johnson

• Vitafor

• 3M Company

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Animal Health Research Centers

• Animal Wound Care Products Manufacturers

• Animal Wound Care Products Distributors

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Animal Wound Care Market based on product, animal type, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Animal Wound Care Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Animal Wound Care Market, By Product

• Surgical Wound Care Products

o Sutures and Staplers

o Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, and Glues

• Advanced Wound Care Products

o Advanced Wound Dressings

o Other Advanced Wound Care Products

• Traditional Wound Care Products

o Tapes

o Dressings

o Bandages

o Absorbents

o Other Traditional Wound Care Products

• Therapy Devices

Global Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type

• Companion Animals

o Dogs

o Cats

o Horses

o Other Companion Animals

• Livestock Animals

o Cattle

o Pigs

o Other Livestock Animals

Global Animal Wound Care Market, By End-User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Home Care

Global Animal Wound Care Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Animal Wound Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Animal Wound Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Animal Wound Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Animal Wound Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Animal Wound Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Animal Wound Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Animal Wound Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Animal Wound by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Animal Wound Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Animal Wound Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Animal Wound Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

