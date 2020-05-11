Global Animal Healthcare Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Animal Healthcare Market size was valued at US$ 28.53 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 42.3 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 5.05 % during a forecast period.



Animal healthcare comprise of preserving, guiding and protecting animals from diseases. Animal healthcare is providing needful veterinary services to animal with the goal of growing their lifespan and yield.

The major driving factors of the global animal healthcare market are increased focus animal healthcare such as new animal diseases. However, changes in factory farming practices for bulk production that requires good quality animal feed additives, hygiene management products and vaccines etc. are boosting the animal healthcare market during the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory guidelines & complex procedures for obtaining approval and licensing of animal healthcare products is limiting the growth of the animal healthcare market.

The online pharmacies segment is expected to drive the market, owing to the consumer preference for using e- commerce worldwide. Veterinary hospitals held the largest share in the global animal healthcare market as compared to veterinary clinics. Veterinary hospitals provide complete animal healthcare services, including accommodation and nursing care. A large number of pet owners prefer taking their animals to veterinary hospitals, due to the complete animal healthcare services.

Global animal healthcare market is categorized into farm animals and companion animals in terms of animal type. The farm animals held a larger revenue share, of over 55%, in the animal healthcare market, due to the growing adoption of farm animals, which is fulfil the demand for animal-based food products across the globe. Up-surging demand for animal protein owing to growing consumption of meat is a major factor for farm animal segment market growth.

North America is the leading the global animal healthcare market, owing the growing animal population and rising demand for protein rich diet. Europe is also anticipated to be the second leading region in the animal healthcare market, which consists of around 29.5% of the market share during the forecast period. Companies working in the animal healthcare market are constantly investing on research & development in order to improve the technology, which provides better solutions for the animal healthcare in Europe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at rapid rate in animal healthcare market during the forecast period, owing to the fast growth in animal healthcare market in countries like India and China. The increased trend of adopting pet animals in India and China countries are boosting the growth of the Asia pacific region in animal healthcare market. The animal healthcare market of India is estimated to grow highest CAGR around 10% during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global animal healthcare market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in animal healthcare market.

The Scope of Global Animal Healthcare Market:

Global Animal Healthcare Market, By Product Type:

• Feed Additives

• Vaccines

• Parasiticides

• Anti-Infectives

• Others

Global Animal Healthcare Market, By Animal Type:

• Companion Animals

• Farm Animals

Global Animal Healthcare Market, By Route of Administration:

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Topical

Global Animal Healthcare Market, By Distribution Channel type:

• Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

• Pharmacies & Drug Stores

• Online Pharmacies

Global Animal Healthcare Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

The Key Players Operating In the Global Animal Healthcare Market:

• Bayer Healthcare AG

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Cargill Inc.

• Ceva Sante Animale

• Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco/Novartis)

• Evonik Industries

• Merck & Co. Inc. (Intervet)

• Nutreco N.V.

• Sanofi S.A. (MERIAL Limited)

• Vetoquinol SA

• Virbac SA.

• Zoetis Inc. (Pfizer)

• C.H. Boehringer

• Sohn AG & Co. KG

