Global and Regional Automotive Wheel Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status, Future Trends, Company Profile, Current Growth factors and New Technology Analysis from 2019-2024

Qurate Research projects that the Automotive Wheel market size will grow from XX Million in 2018 to XX Million by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX %. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

Increasing demand for vehicles and rise in demand for light weight components are some of the factors expected to drive significant growth in the demand for automotive wheel market.

Market Players

Ronal Group, Norbert GmbH, Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd, BBS GmbH, Topy Industries Limited, Arconic Inc., Dicastal North America, Maxion Wheel, Superior Industries, Fuel off Road Wheels, Central Motor Wheel of America, Europa Wheel , Marcellino Wheels , Enkei Corporation, Prime Wheel Corporation

Finish type

Painted & Polished, Machined Alloy wheel, Two Tonned Alloy, Chromed Alloy, Anodised

Wheel size

Compact Size (upto 16 inch), Mid-Size (17 to 21 inch), Large Size (21 inch and more)

Sales channel

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket

Vehicle type

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Material

Alloy, Aluminium, Magnesium, Steel, Chromed, Carbon Fiber

The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts much better.

