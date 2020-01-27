Global and Regional Automotive Paint Market Analysis from 2019-2024: Market Size, Shares, Business Outlook, End Users, Technologies and Top Key players

Qurate Research projects that the Automotive Paint market size will grow from XX Million in 2018 to XX Million by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX %. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

The global automotive paint market is projected to witness an above-average growth over the next couple of years. Demand for automotive paints is growing due to constant improvements in their property and functionality. Today, automotive paints are not only used for beautification of the vehicles but also to enhance surface durability. Automotive paint increases the endurance of metal and aluminium parts of a vehicle, enabling them to withstand extreme environmental conditions such as heat, acid, UV radiation and dust particle. Moreover, automaker are channelizing efforts to improve the overall car coat and painting techniques. Several layers of paint and coating are applied in modern vehicles, which can reach thickness of nearly 100 µm (0.1mm). In order to ensure proper application of automotive paint, most manufacturers follow a highly systematic and precautious preparation procedure. Automotive paint usually comprises of a combination of coating layers, which include primer paint, basecoat and clearcoat.

Market Players

Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Valspar Corporation, BASF SE, PPG Industries, NIPPON PAINT, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, DuPont Coatings & Color Technologies Group, Clariant AG

Coating Type

Electrocoat, Primer, Basecoat, Clearcoat

Finish

Metallic, Solid, Pearlescent, Other (Matte Finish, etc.)

Vehicle Type

Compact Passenger Cars, Mid-sized Passenger Cars, Premium Passenger Cars, Luxury Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Paint Base

Solvent-borne, Waterborne

