Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market by Key Plyers like PeroxyChem, Ak-Kim, United Initiators 2025

Ammonium Persulfate is a white, crystalline, odourless salt consisting of technically pure ammonium peroxodisulfate. It is a strong oxidizing agent that is used in polymer chemistry, as an etchant, and as a cleaning and bleaching agent. In this industry field, many manufacturers produce APS along with PPS and SPS, some of the APS are sold to their distributors and customers while some of the APS are used to produce PPS and SPS. In this report, the APS include all APS no matter they are sold or used for the PPS and SPS production.

The global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Ammonium Persulfate (APS) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Purity<99.0%

Purity≥99.0%

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

United Initiators

PeroxyChem

Fujian ZhanHua Chemical

Yatai Electrochemistry

Ak-Kim

Hebei Jiheng Group

Huaxing Chemicals

MGC Group

Shaanxi Baohua Technologies

Ansin Chemicals

VR Persulfates

Hongguan Chemical

ABC Chemicals

Stars Chemical

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Chemical Industry

Electronic Industry

Petroleum Industry

Textile Industry

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content



1 Industry Overview

1.1 Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Industry

Figure Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Ammonium Persulfate (APS)

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Ammonium Persulfate (APS)

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Ammonium Persulfate (APS)

Table Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Purity<99.0%

Table Major Company List of Purity<99.0%

3.1.2 Purity≥99.0%

Table Major Company List of Purity≥99.0%

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

