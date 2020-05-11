Global Aluminum Electrolyte Capacitors Market : Industry Analysis And Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Aluminum Electrolyte Capacitors Market was valued US$ 6.2Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7.9Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global aluminum electrolyte capacitors market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global aluminum electrolyte capacitors market.

Aluminium electrolytic capacitor is one of the most extensively used capacitors across industry verticals including energy and power, communication and technology, automotive, and consumer electronics among many others. Increasing automotive production coupled with the growing adoption of various consumer electronic devices including smartphone, televisions, and tablets among others will boost the demand for these capacitors.

Increasing disposable income and the high spending propensity of consumers pertaining to electronic goods driving the demand for consumer electronics goods, which, in turn, is predicted to provide a huge thrust to global aluminum electrolyte capacitors market.

Automotive segment based on end-user is leading the global aluminum electrolyte capacitors market. As the automotive technology has advanced, automobiles contain a large number of functions these days. These functions have increased exponentially throughout the past few years, as a result of the intense competition amongst the vehicle manufacturers.

Region-wise, The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global aluminum electrolyte capacitors market during the forecast period. The industries, for example automotive, telecommunications, energy storage, etc., are witnessing massive change riding on policy level initiatives of the government. Additionally, the economic growth in the region is leading a surge in disposable income, which results in increased adoption of consumer electronics goods. In India, the progressive improvements of the government, such as digital India and Make in India is anticipated to fuel the growth of manufacturing sector, which is expected to provide a huge impetus to aluminum electrolyte capacitors market in upcoming years.

China mainly produces low and mid-end aluminum electrolytic capacitors and still depends heavily on imported high-end products despite it being a major production and marketing base globe. Compared with the previous year, China’s trade deficit of aluminum electrolytic capacitor reached up to $780Mn in 2017, with the import cost of $51 per unit, for above the export cost.

The scope of Global Aluminum Electrolyte Capacitors Market

Global Aluminum Electrolyte Capacitors Market, by Type

• Non-solid aluminum electrolytic capacitors

• Solid aluminum electrolytic capacitors

Global Aluminum Electrolyte Capacitors Market, by Configuration

• Radial Leaded Aluminum Capacitors

• Vertical Chip Capacitors

• Horizontal Chip Capacitors

• Axial Leaded Aluminum Capacitors

• Screw Terminal

• Snap-In/Snap-Mount Aluminum Capacitors

• Specialty Aluminum Capacitors

Global Aluminum Electrolyte Capacitors Market, by End-user

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Sector

• Computer and Peripherals

• Telecommunications

• Automotive

Global Aluminum Electrolyte Capacitors Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Aluminum Electrolyte Capacitors Market

• Aihua Group

• Barker Microfarads, Inc.

• Capacitor Industries

• CapXon International Electronic Co., Ltd.

• Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc.

• DuraCap International Inc.

• Elna Co. Ltd.

• Elna America, Inc.

• EPCOS AG

• Guangdong Fenghua High-tech Co., Ltd.

• Hitachi AIC, Inc.

• Hitano Enterprise Corp.

• Kemet Corp.

• Lelon Electronics Corp.

• Liket Corp.

• Man Yue Technology Holdings Ltd.

