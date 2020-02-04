Global Aluminum Cans Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Aluminum Cans Market was valued at US$ 187.27 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 301.1 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.12% during a forecast period.

Global Aluminum Cans Market By Structure TypeAluminum cans are a packaging container used in various end-use industries such as packaging chemicals, food and beverages, oil and many other products.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Aluminum Cans Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Aluminum Cans Market.

Based on application, food & beverages are estimated to hold the largest share in the global aluminum cans market during the forecast period. The rise in consumption of processed food & beverages and increasing shelf life of products are boosting the global aluminum cans market growth in a positive way. Aluminum cans are being popular due to they are capable of preserving the quality and flavor of the contents is expected to drive the market growth. On the basis of the structure type, 2 piece cans are projected to lead the global aluminum cans market during the forecast period.

Shifting consumer preferences towards food & beverages packaging owing to a significant increase in disposable incomes of consumers across the globe. This is boosting the global aluminum cans market growth in a positive way. Growing concerns regarding environment among consumers around the globe are projected to drive the global aluminum cans market growth during the forecast period. Aluminum cans have properties such as recyclability and recovery is anticipated to propel the global aluminum cans market growth during the forecast period. Various government bodies have applied several regulations and policies for the manufacturers to produce superior quality packaging, which is also driving the global aluminum cans market growth across the globe. Growing demand for hairsprays, deodorants, and pharmaceuticals increased the growth of aluminum cans market across the globe. Non-toxic in the environment and need less care in handling are one of the benefits of aluminum cans is booming the global aluminum cans market growth.

Aluminum cans are popular owing to they are easy to handle, light in weight, and cost-effective, which is also driving the global aluminum cans market growth. Aluminum cans can be easily recycled without any harm in quality and getting recognition about aluminum cans globally by customers also fuel the global aluminum cans market growth. Aluminum cans have a supreme safety record and are one of the most widely used containers for packaging purposes this factor is fuelling the global aluminum cans market growth. In addition, aluminum cans are high reflectivity to heat & light and do not require much care while handling is driving the global aluminum cans market growth in a positive way. Aluminum cans are extensively preferred in packaging industry due to products that are packed within it do not lose their quality and are safe for usage is surging the global aluminum cans market growth. However, availability of alternates such as packaging made of materials including PET and glass will act as a restraint to the global aluminum cans market growth.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold the largest share in the global aluminum cans market during the forecast period owing to growing concerns regarding the usage and consumption of sustainable packaging materials among consumers. The Asia Pacific is expected to generate the highest CAGR in the global aluminum cans market owing to the rising disposable income of consumers and the availability of raw materials & low labor cost. Rapid growing segments such as energy drinks and juices also stimulate the growth of aluminum cans market in this region.

Scope of the Report Aluminum Cans Market

Global Aluminum Cans Market By Application

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemicals

• Others

Global Aluminum Cans Market By Structure Type

• 2 Piece Cans

• 3 Piece Cans

Global Aluminum Cans Market By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Aluminum Cans Market

• Ball Corporation

• Amcor

• ORG Packaging

• CPMC

• Shengxing Group

• Great China Metal Industry Company limited

• Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.

• Crown

• EXAL

• Rexam

• Massilly Group

• DS container

• TUBEX GmbH

• Alltub Group

• Shengya

• Linhardt

• Matrametal Kft.

• James Briggs

• CCL Container

• Shandong Meiduo

• Botny Chemical

• TAKEUCHI PRESS

