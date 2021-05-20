Global Aluminium Nitride Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Aluminium Nitride Market Grades (Technical Grade, Analytical Grade), Type (Carbothermal, Reduction and Nitridation Method, Direct Nitridation Method), By Applications (Micro Electronics, Naval Radio, Power Electronics, Aeronautical, System, Emission Control, Other), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Aluminium Nitride Market

Global aluminium nitride market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for opto-electronics, electronic substrates, and high thermal conductivity chip carriers, high demand for aluminium nitride in the North America region and increasing power electronic goods and rising disposable income of heavy industries.

Market Definition: Global Aluminium Nitride Market

Aluminium nitride is a metal nitride that has hexagonal crystal structure that is covalently bonded. They are highly preferred by end-users due to their varied properties like high mechanical strength, high thermal conductivity and high electric insulation. It also possesses thermal expansion property that helps in giving thermal heat cycling in end use process and high reliability in Si-chips.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for opto-electronics, electronic substrates, and high thermal conductivity chip carriers is expected to drive the market in the forecast period

High demand for aluminium nitride in the North America region; this factor will also propel the market growth in near future

Increasing demand for power electronic goods; this factor will also drive the market

Rising disposable income of heavy industries will also drive the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of aluminium nitride; this factor is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period

Carbon footprints and environmental impact caused due to the high usage of aluminium nitride, will also restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Aluminium Nitride Market

By Grades

Technical Grade

Analytical Grade

By Type

Carbothermal

Reduction and Nitridation Method

Direct Nitridation Method

By Applications

Micro Electronics

Naval Radio

Power Electronics

Aeronautical

System, Emission Control

Other

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Tokuyama-DOWA (TD) Power Materials Co., Ltd has planned to expand their manufacturing facility in increase the capacity of aluminium nitride. The company made this decision owing to the high demand of aluminium nitride across the globe. With this expansion, the company’s capacity of aluminium nitride will be increased by 20%.

In August 2018, Skysong Innovations, a unit of the Arizona State University Knowledge Enterprise, developed aluminium nitride powder device. It took a huge amount of efforts by the researchers to develop 1-kV-class AlN Schottky barrier diodes for this device. With such innovations, the demand for AIN will grow in future.

Competitive Analysis:

Global aluminium nitride market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aluminium nitride market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aluminium nitride market are KYOCERA Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, CeramTec GmBH, SIENNA TECH, Toyal Europe, TOYO ALUMINIUM K.K, Accumet Materials Co, Surmet Corporation, Liaoning Desunmet Special Ceramic Manufacture Co., Ltd, MARUWA Co., Ltd., Toyal America, Inc., H.C. Starck GmbH, Ferro-Ceramic Grinding Inc. among others.

Research Methodology: Global Aluminium Nitride Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report: