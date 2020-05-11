Global Alcoholic Beverages Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.



An alcoholic beverage is alcohol generated through fermentation of sugar and yeast. Ethanol is the common alcohol found in various alcoholic beverages such as beer, wine, and whiskey.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding alcoholic beverages market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in alcoholic beverages market.

The growth of the global alcoholic beverages market is driven by rising global young‐adult demographic, increasing disposable income, and surge in consumer demand for premium/super premium products. Moreover, current developments in honey-derived products seem to be a viable alternative to produce innovative alcoholic drinks for the consumers and to drive the upcoming growth of alcoholic beverages market. However, the availability of healthy options like energy drinks and non-alcoholic drinks are estimated to hinder the market growth of alcohol to a large amount. Increasing awareness about wellness and healthcare has stimulated the masses to decrease the consumption of alcoholic drinks.

Distilled spirits segment holds the largest market share in 2017. In terms of volume, distilled spirits segment held approximately 28% share in the overall market, attributed to rising premium/super premium whiskey consumption and the demand shift from beer to distilled spirits like vodka, rum, whiskey, and others. Hence, this segment is expected to provide high stability in terms of demand along with a major return on investment for the stakeholders, owing to its high growth rate and substantial revenue contribution.

The number of supermarkets is rise in almost all main cities, with rapid urbanization in different developing economies. Moreover, availability of products at low cost and accessibility to a varied variety of alcoholic beverages available in supermarkets propel the growth of this segment. Furthermore, high visibility and attractive collection of alcoholic beverages, growing disposable income of consumers along with changes in preferences toward premium products enhancement the growth of this distribution segment.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold largest market share being the global manufacturing pivot of the world. China and India are expected to observe high demand for alcoholic beverages over the forecast period owing to significant growth in the disposable income, growing population, and preference of young generation towards the western culture. Availability of local spirits like baijiu in China is propelling the growth of alcoholic beverages in Asia Pacific.

Scope of the Global Alcoholic Beverages Market

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market by Type

• Beer

• Distilled Spirits

• Wine

• Others

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market by Distribution Channel

• Convenience Stores

• On Premises

• Liquor Stores

• Grocery Shops

• Internet Retailing

• Supermarkets

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Alcoholic Beverages Market

• Bacardi

• Beam-Suntory

• Boston Beer

• Brown-Forman

• Constellation Brands

• Diageo

• E & J Gallo

• Edrington Group

• Jose Cuervo

• Mast-Jaegermeister

• Miller Coors

• Pabst Brewing

• Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

• Heineken Holding NV

• Molson Coors Brewing Co.

• Pernod Ricard SA

• SABMiller Ltd.

• United Spirits Ltd.

• Accolade Wines Ltd.

• Asahi Breweries Ltd.

• Carlsberg A/S

• China Resources Beer Company Limited

• Rémy Cointreau SA

• Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd.

• Treasury Wine Estates

• Thai Beverage Public Co., Ltd.

• The Wine Group.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Alcoholic Beverages Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Alcoholic Beverages by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

