Global Aircraft Pump Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.6% | Honeywell International Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Eaton Corporation PLC, CRANE AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).

Aircraft Pump Market: Summary
The Global Aircraft Pump Market is estimated to reach USD 5.8 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.6%, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR). Rising demand for ejector pumps and increasing demand for aircraft piston pump expected to drive the market during next five years. However, high maintenance cost act as a restraining factor for this market during the forecast period. Highly adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and growing demand for fluid power technology is identified as an opportunity for this market.
Aircraft pumps is a type of fuel system which is used to transfer fuel to engine before the engine operates. All types of aircraft service provider use fuel pump system to generate initial power from engines. The pump is divided into fixed and variable displacement pumps. Light weight pumps are used in aircrafts to enhance fuel efficiency.
Some key players of the market Honeywell International Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Eaton Corporation PLC, CRANE AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS, Triumph Group., Woodward, Inc., Crissair, Inc., AeroControlex. and Woodward, Inc. among others.
Aircraft Pump Market Segmentation
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global aircraft pumps market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the aircraft pumpmarket is segmented into hydraulic pump, fuel pump, lube and scavenge pumps, coolant pumps, vacuum pumps, and water booster pump.
- By technology, the aircraft pump market is segmented electrical driven power pumps, engine driven power pumps, air driven power pumps, andram air turbine (RAT).
- By pressure range, the aircraft pump market is segmented into below 1500psi, 1500psi to 2000psi, 2000psi to 5000psi, andabove 5000psi.
- By application type, the aircraft pump market is segmented into commercial aircraft, business aircraft andmilitary aircraft.
- By end user, the aircraft pump marketis segmented into original equipment manufacturer and
Aircraft Pump Market report segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Aircraft Pump Market, by Type
- Hydraulic Pump
- Fuel Pump
- Centrifugal Boost Pumps
- Ejector Pumps
- Pulsating Electric Pumps
- Lube and Scavenge Pumps
- Coolant Pumps
- Vacuum Pumps
- Water Booster Pump
Aircraft Pump Market, by Technology
- Electrical Driven Power Pumps
- Engine Driven Power Pumps
- Air Driven Power Pumps
- Ram Air Turbine (RAT)
Aircraft Pump Market, by Pressure Range
- Below 1500psi
- 1500psi to 2000psi
- 2000psi to 5000psi
- Above 5000psi
Aircraft Pump Market, By Application
- Commercial Aircraft
- Business Aircraft
- Military Aircraft
- Transport Planes
- Fighter Planes
- Maritime Patrol Planes
- Multirole Airplanes
Aircraft Pump Market, By End User
- Original Equipment Manufacturer
- Aftermarket
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
