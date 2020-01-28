Global Aircraft MRO Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Aircraft MRO market size was 117700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 153900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Aircraft MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft MRO development in United States, Europe and China.
Aircraft MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for.
The market size of aircraft MRO is related to downstream demand and global economy. As there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of aircraft MRO market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of aircraft is still promising.
The global aircraft MRO industry markets mainly concentrate in North America, Europe and China, Singapore and Korea. North America’s revenue accounted for the highest market share (41%) in 2017, followed by Europe.
These companies tend to compete against each other globally to supply most of the largest aircraft MRO markets. In many markets, these leading global firms also face competition from local players.
The global market of aircraft MRO has mainly been driven by its downstream industry, the strong growth of the fleet in the last decade. Economic investment and national policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market.
Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.
The key players covered in this study
Lufthansa Technik
GE Aviation
AFI KLM E&M
ST Aerospace
MTU Maintenance
AAR Corp.
Rolls-Royce
SR Technics
SIA Engineering
Delta TechOps
Haeco
JAL Engineering
Ameco Beijing
TAP M&E
ANA
British Airways Engineering
Korean Air
Iberia Maintenance
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Engine Maintenance
Components Maintenance
Airframe Heavy Maintenance
Line Maintenance Modification
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Military
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Aircraft MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Aircraft MRO development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aircraft MRO are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
