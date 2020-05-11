Global Airborne Surveillance Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Global Airborne Surveillance Market is expected to reach USD 7.65 Billion by 2026 from USD 4.61 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.2%. Growing demand for the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) in commercial applications is one of the major driving factors for the market growth.



Based on the type, the Global Airborne Surveillance Market has been segmented into LiDAR, radar and imaging systems. Radar systems are expected to form one of the major contributors in the Airborne Surveillance market. There is growing adoption of radar systems for airborne surveillance in military, defense and in security applications. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into the manned system and unmanned system. The market for the unmanned system is expected to be one of the major contributors and fastest growing observed in both military and commercial applications.

The Global Airborne Surveillance Market based on an application has been segmented into military, defense and security and commercial applications. Military applications formed one of the major contributors for growth of the airborne surveillance market for the purpose of radar and imaging systems. Geographically, Airborne Surveillance market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be one of the major drivers to boost this market until 2026.

Key Highlights:

• Global Airborne Surveillance Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Airborne Surveillance market.

• Global Airborne Surveillance Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Airborne Surveillance market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Global Airborne Surveillance Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Airborne Surveillance market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Airborne Surveillance Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this Global Airborne Surveillance Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Airborne Surveillance Market globally.

Key players in the Global Airborne Surveillance Market include:

• BAE Systems (UK)

• Boeing (US)

• Raytheon (US)

• Lockheed Martin (US)

• Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel).

• FLIR Systems (US)

• L-3 Wescam (Canada)

• Northrop Grumman (US)

• Leica Geosystems (Switzerland)

• Leonardo (Italy)

• Teledyne Technologies (US)

• Safran (France)

• Saab (Sweden)

• Thales (France)

Key Target Audience

• Airborne surveillance system manufacturers and suppliers

• Associations, alliances and organizations related to airborne surveillance

• Drones and UAV manufacturers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Analysts and strategic business planners

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Airborne Surveillance market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2016

• Estimated year-2017

• Forecast year- 2017 to 2026

The scope of the Global Airborne Surveillance Market:

This Research report segments the Global Airborne Surveillance Market based on type, product type, application and geography.

Global Airborne surveillance market, by type:

• LiDAR

• Radar

• Imaging System

Global Airborne surveillance market, by product type:

• Manned system

• Unmanned system

Global Airborne surveillance market, by application:

• Military, defense, and security

• ISR and targeting

• Search and rescue

• Law enforcement

• Border surveillance

• Commercial

• Engineering, surveying, and mapping

• Inspection and monitoring

• Agriculture and forestry

• Exploration

• Insurance

• Others

Global Airborne surveillance market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Airborne Surveillance Market

• Breakdown of Europe Airborne Surveillance Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Airborne Surveillance Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Airborne Surveillance Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Airborne Surveillance Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Airborne Surveillance Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Airborne Surveillance Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Airborne Surveillance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Airborne Surveillance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Airborne Surveillance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Airborne Surveillance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Airborne Surveillance by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Airborne Surveillance Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Airborne Surveillance Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Airborne Surveillance Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

