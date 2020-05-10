Global Agrochemical Market Outlook 2020-2024 Forecast Research, Key Developments, Competitive Landscape & Geographical Insights

The research study Global Agrochemical Industry 2020 offers strategic assessment of the market. The industry report focuses on the growth opportunities, which will help the Global Agrochemical market to expand operations in the existing markets. The report covers major Agrochemical manufacturers analysis with company profile, product picture and specifications, sales volume, revenue, price and Agrochemical gross margin and contact information.

The Agrochemical Market was valued at USD 64,038.00 Million in the year 2018. The Agrochemical market is basically driven by increase in population at the growing rate. The population has been increasing at an alarming rate but with the increase in the population the land available for agriculture is declining. With the help of the Agrochemicals products such as Herbicides, Fungicides and Insecticides farmers would be able to grow more crops on less land, which makes the crops cost less and the crops would be available to the end consumers at less price. And the farmers also get benefited because the agriculture land would continue to decline in future and population would continue to increase in the future, so with the help of pesticides the farmers would be growing more crops on less land. Also the support provided by the government for the use of pesticides to the farmers, help them to grow more crops on a less land.

On the basis of chemical Type, crop protection chemicals lead the Agrochemical market because crop protection chemicals help the farmers to produce more crops per unit area with less tillage, thus reducing deforestation, conserving natural resources and curbing soil erosion. Pesticides are also critical for the control of invasive species and noxious weeds.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific leads the Agrochemical market. In Asia Pacific the demand for Agrochemical market is expected to be high because the region is known for its agro-based countries such as India, Sri Lanka, and China which are majorly dependent on agriculture and related industries for economic growth.

Scope of the Report

Global Agrochemical Market (actual period:2014-2018)(forecast period:2019-2024)Agrochemical Market Size, Growth, ForecastBy Chemicals Type (Crop Protection Chemicals and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)By Product Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio and Other Agrochemical and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)By Crop Type (Cereals, Corn, Fruits and Vegetables, Soybean, Sugarcane, Cotton and Others)

Regional Agrochemical Market Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (actual period:2014-2018)(forecast period:2019-2024)Agrochemical Market Size, Growth, Forecast By Chemicals Type (Crop Protection Chemicals and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)By Product Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio and Other Agrochemical and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)By Crop Type (Cereals, Corn, Fruits and Vegetables, Soybean, Sugarcane, Cotton and Others)

Country Analysis – United States, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific (actual period:2014-2018)(forecast period:2019-2024)Agrochemical Market Size, Growth, ForecastBy Chemicals Type (Crop Protection Chemicals and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)By Product Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio and Other Agrochemical and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)By Crop Type (Cereals, Corn, Fruits and Vegetables, Soybean, Sugarcane, Cotton and Others)

Other Report HighlightsCompetitive LandscapeLeading CompaniesMarket Dynamics Drivers and Restraints.Market TrendsPorter Five Forces Analysis.SWOT Analysis.Company Analysis Syngenta, Bayer, BASF, FMC, ADAMA, UPL, Nufarm, Nissan Chemicals, Dow Du Pont, Sumitomo Chemicals

TOC of the Report

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Collaborations including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions to expand businesses

3.2 Contribution in Research and Development activities to expand application of agrochemical methods

3.3 Leverage the growing Asia Pacific Region

4. Global Agrochemical Industry Outlook

5. Agrochemical Market Product Outlook

6. Global Agrochemical Market Dynamics

6.1 Global Agrochemical Market Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Population and Food Security

6.1.2 Decline in Arable Land

6.1.3 Crop Protection

6.1.4 Health Factor

6.1.5 Government Measure

6.2 Global Agrochemical Market Restraints:

6.2.1 Use of Bio Technology

6.2.2 Use of GM Crops

6.2.3 Other Challenges

6.3 Global Agrochemical Market Trends:

6.3.1 Digitalization

6.3.2 Use of Robots and Drones

6.4 Global Agrochemical Market : Competitive Landscape

6.4.1 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

6.4.2 SWOT Analysis…

