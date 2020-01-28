Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) market size was 1920 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6060 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.5% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agent Performance Optimization (APO) development in United States, Europe and China.
Agent Performance Optimization covers everything from workforce and performance management, quality monitoring, analytics and virtual agents. Agent performance optimization is widely used in contact centers for agent-facing technologies. These contact center applications essentially seek to reduce workforce costs, increase agent effectiveness, and improve service levels. These tools ease manager’s task in planning schedules, forecasting agent requirements, measuring agent performance, analyzing results and improving outcomes.
With today’s complex and omnichannel customer journeys, executives and organizations should strive to get everything they can out of their workforce management system. The bottom line is that optimizing contact center and call center performance will help to develop a competitive advantage as agent productivity is improved, customers’ needs are proactively met, and, ultimately, revenues are increased.
A Workforce Management solution can have a profound impact on all areas of the customer service – from long-term planning and intraday management, to follow-up and performance management.
The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.
The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration.
Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
The key players covered in this study
NICE Ltd
Genesys
Verint Systems Inc
Aspect
Calabrio
Five9
Teleopti AB
ZOOM International
InVision AG
Upstream Works Software
Envision Telephony
CallMiner
CallFinder
HigherGround, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Small & Mid-sized Businesses
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Agent Performance Optimization (APO) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agent Performance Optimization (APO) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
