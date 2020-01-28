Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) market size was 1920 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6060 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.5% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agent Performance Optimization (APO) development in United States, Europe and China.

Agent Performance Optimization covers everything from workforce and performance management, quality monitoring, analytics and virtual agents. Agent performance optimization is widely used in contact centers for agent-facing technologies. These contact center applications essentially seek to reduce workforce costs, increase agent effectiveness, and improve service levels. These tools ease manager’s task in planning schedules, forecasting agent requirements, measuring agent performance, analyzing results and improving outcomes.

With today’s complex and omnichannel customer journeys, executives and organizations should strive to get everything they can out of their workforce management system. The bottom line is that optimizing contact center and call center performance will help to develop a competitive advantage as agent productivity is improved, customers’ needs are proactively met, and, ultimately, revenues are increased.

A Workforce Management solution can have a profound impact on all areas of the customer service – from long-term planning and intraday management, to follow-up and performance management.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The key players covered in this study

NICE Ltd

Genesys

Verint Systems Inc

Aspect

Calabrio

Five9

Teleopti AB

ZOOM International

InVision AG

Upstream Works Software

Envision Telephony

CallMiner

CallFinder

HigherGround, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small & Mid-sized Businesses

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Agent Performance Optimization (APO) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agent Performance Optimization (APO) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small & Mid-sized Businesses

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size

2.2 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Key Players in China

7.3 China Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Key Players in India

10.3 India Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 NICE Ltd

12.1.1 NICE Ltd Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Introduction

12.1.4 NICE Ltd Revenue in Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 NICE Ltd Recent Development

12.2 Genesys

12.2.1 Genesys Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Introduction

12.2.4 Genesys Revenue in Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Genesys Recent Development

12.3 Verint Systems Inc

12.3.1 Verint Systems Inc Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Introduction

12.3.4 Verint Systems Inc Revenue in Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Verint Systems Inc Recent Development

12.4 Aspect

12.4.1 Aspect Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Introduction

12.4.4 Aspect Revenue in Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Aspect Recent Development

12.5 Calabrio

12.5.1 Calabrio Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Introduction

12.5.4 Calabrio Revenue in Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Calabrio Recent Development

12.6 Five9

12.6.1 FiveChapter Nine: Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Introduction

12.6.4 FiveChapter Nine: Revenue in Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 FiveChapter Nine: Recent Development

12.7 Teleopti AB

12.7.1 Teleopti AB Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Introduction

12.7.4 Teleopti AB Revenue in Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Teleopti AB Recent Development

12.8 ZOOM International

12.8.1 ZOOM International Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Introduction

12.8.4 ZOOM International Revenue in Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 ZOOM International Recent Development

12.9 InVision AG

12.9.1 InVision AG Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Introduction

12.9.4 InVision AG Revenue in Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 InVision AG Recent Development

12.10 Upstream Works Software

12.10.1 Upstream Works Software Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Introduction

12.10.4 Upstream Works Software Revenue in Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Upstream Works Software Recent Development

12.11 Envision Telephony

12.12 CallMiner

12.13 CallFinder

12.14 HigherGround, Inc.

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

