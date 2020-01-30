Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025 | Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, NXP Semiconductor

Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is a systems to help the driver in the driving process. When designed with a safe human-machine interface, they should increase car safety and more generally road safety.

The Advanced driver assistance system market accounted for USD 37.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 67.3 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20% over the forecast period.

The drivers of advanced driver assistance system market are increasing government initiatives for mandating driver assistance system in order to lower road accidents. Moreover, increasing adoption of these systems in small cars is anticipated to further boost the market demand.

By region, North America has dominated the Advanced driver assistance system market and has generated USD XX million market value in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million market by 2025 with growing XX% CAGR. The reasons attributed due to strict government initiatives for advanced driver assistance systems applications. Various governments have implemented stringent laws to reduce the number of accidents. According to the New Car Assessment Programs (NCAPs) policy, vehicles need to have safety ratings to encourage significant safety improvements in new car designs.

The major participants in the global advanced driver assistance system market include Magna International Inc., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Denso Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation Texas Instruments and others.

Market Segmentation:

Advanced driver assistance system market is segmented based on component, solution, and geography.

Market segmented by Component

Processor

Sensors

Software

Other

Market segmented by solution

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection System

Park assistance

Lane Departure Warning System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Adaptive Front Lights

Others

Market segmented by region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

