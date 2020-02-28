Global Acetylene Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Acetylene Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The acetylene market consists of sales of acetylene gas. It is a colorless, combustible gas with a distinctive odor. It is the only fuel gas that can be used for welding.

The global acetylene market was worth $ 9.32 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 6% and reach $11.42 billion by 2023.

The acetylene market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for around 42% of the market.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Acetylene market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Stringent safety regulations associated with the manufacturing and transportation of helium gas was a major restraint on the market. These substances are toxic and hazardous when exposed to exposed extreme temperatures and pressures. Companies in this industry should invest in equipment, technologies and processes to limit the toxic levels and chemical concentrations. These regulations increased the operating costs of companies in this industry, thus limiting the scope for investments relating to the launch of new products and expansion into new markets, thereby affecting the market growth.

Some of the major players involved in the Acetylene market are BASF SE, Gulf Cryo, Linde, Praxair Technology, Inc., SINOPEC, Chengdu Xinju Chemical Co. Ltd., ILMO Products Company, Suzhou Jinhong Gas Co. Ltd, and Toho Acetylene Co. Ltd.

