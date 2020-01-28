Global Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337389

Accounting software is a foundational technology for many companies, and as a business grows having a powerful, effective accounting solution becomes increasingly critical. Most accounting software packages offer the same basic features necessary for managing finances: accounts receivable, accounts payable, general ledger, billing and invoicing, purchase and sales orders, and reporting. Beyond basic functionality, the top accounting solutions offer additional features to give users more power, flexibility and customization. Oftentimes accounting solutions are closely integrated with other key software solutions.

Business Management Software (BMS) is a broad classification for several integrated applications that help run a business. In this report, Business Management Software (BMS) includes ERP. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is the integrated management of core business processes, often in real-time and mediated by software and technology.

Human capital management (HCM) is the comprehensive set of practices for recruiting, managing, developing and optimizing the human resources of an organization. HCM has come to be nearly synonymous with the human resources (HR) function in organizations. In HR technology, the comprehensive software systems for managing HR processes differ little from HCM suites.

Payroll software is a system that automates and streamlines the process of paying a company’s employees. It may sound straightforward, but the payroll process includes a lot of tasks such as calculating deductions and withholdings, producing pay slips and tax forms (and other reports), processing or depositing payment directly to employee’s bank account, voiding payments if need be, and even printing checks. Payroll software simplifies and automates the aforementioned tasks to shorten cycle times and reduce manual errors.

Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software competitors. Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

In The Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey region, the largest market is Enterprise (Employee above 200), Large–size Companies with strong purchasing power.

In the Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey region, there are four kinds of the software including HCM Software, Accounting Software, Payroll Software and BMS Software. The Accounting Software is the most popular software, with the market share is 30.36% in 2017.

In 2017, the global Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Oracle (NetSuite)

Automatic Data Processing,Inc.

Pachex

Microsoft

Intuit

Sage

Workday

IBM Corporation

Infor

Kronos

Yonyou

Epicor

Unit4

Xero

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Accounting Software

BMS Software

Payroll Software

HCM Software

Market segment by Application, split into

SSB

SMB

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-accounting-bms-payroll-and-hcm-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Accounting Software

1.4.3 BMS Software

1.4.4 Payroll Software

1.4.5 HCM Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 SSB

1.5.3 SMB

1.5.4 Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size

2.2 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 SAP

12.1.1 SAP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Introduction

12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 SAP Recent Development

12.2 Oracle (NetSuite)

12.2.1 Oracle (NetSuite) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle (NetSuite) Revenue in Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Oracle (NetSuite) Recent Development

12.3 Automatic Data Processing,Inc.

12.3.1 Automatic Data Processing,Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Introduction

12.3.4 Automatic Data Processing,Inc. Revenue in Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Automatic Data Processing,Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Pachex

12.4.1 Pachex Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Introduction

12.4.4 Pachex Revenue in Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Pachex Recent Development

12.5 Microsoft

12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Introduction

12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.6 Intuit

12.6.1 Intuit Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Introduction

12.6.4 Intuit Revenue in Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Intuit Recent Development

12.7 Sage

12.7.1 Sage Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Introduction

12.7.4 Sage Revenue in Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Sage Recent Development

12.8 Workday

12.8.1 Workday Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Introduction

12.8.4 Workday Revenue in Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Workday Recent Development

12.9 IBM Corporation

12.9.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Introduction

12.9.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Infor

12.10.1 Infor Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Introduction

12.10.4 Infor Revenue in Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Infor Recent Development

12.11 Kronos

12.12 Yonyou

12.13 Epicor

12.14 Unit4

12.15 Xero

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2337389

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155