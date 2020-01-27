Wireless mobile communications are generally defined by generation designations. 4G is a fourth-generation of mobile network technology that enables faster internet than earlier generations such as 2G and 3G networks. The 4G equipment are categorized into Long-term Equipment (LTE) and Wi-max equipment. These equipment enable to increase network capacity and faster data transmission rates in areas such as stadiums, hospitals, campuses, resorts, and other large places.

Significant rise in network traffic due to rise in M2M connections, mobile, and wireless devices is the major factor driving the growth of the 4G equipment market. In addition, booming consumer demand for high speed connectivity and supportive government and industry initiatives are also driving the market. However, concerns pertaining to network are expected to hinder the growth of the 4G equipment market. Furthermore, expansion of 4G network in rural areas is expected to provide major opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years.

The global 4G equipment market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and region. Based on component, the market is categorized into infrastructure equipment and testing equipment. On the basis of technology, it is classified into LTE and Wi-Max. In addition, LTE technology is further segmented into, TD-LTE, FDD-LTE, and LTE A. Based on region, the 4G Equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the 4G equipment market are Airspan Networks Inc., Cisco, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions, Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, and others.

KEY BENEFITS

 The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global 4G equipment market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

 Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

 Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

 The quantitative analysis of the global 4G equipment market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

 Infrastructure Equipment

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

Others

Testing Equipment

BY APPLICATION

LTE

TD-LTE

FDD-LTE

LTE A

Wi-Max

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Airspan Networks Inc.

Cisco

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

Others

