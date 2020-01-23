Global 3D Magnetic Sensor Market Industry Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2018 – 2025

The 3D magnetic sensor is a sensor that is able to detect magnetic signals in X, Y, and, Z directions. It supports a wide measurement range with high resolution in 3D detection and captures magnetic fields in 3-dimensions. The sensor family has ideally suited for the measurement of three-dimensional movement within a magnetic field, linear slide movement as well as 360 degrees angle rotation.

Gyroscopes are the most popular type of wearable motion sensors. Gyroscopes act as a source of information for activity recognition in wearables, but angular velocity information derived from 3D magnetic sensors can approximate and replace gyroscope signals. With higher and better accuracy and cost-effective and less space consuming, 3D magnetic sensors will be a better alternative than a gyroscope.

The semiconductor manufacturing technology has facilitated the production of huge quantity of cost-effective sensors for high valued applications such as industrial motors, mid-level automobile segment, and low-cost consumer electronic segment. The 3D sensors provide various advantages such as high-performance, low implementation, and maintenance cost, in addition to, no requirement for the microfabrication of the magnetic material will contribute to the growing demand for the 3D sensors

“Global 3D Magnetic Sensor market is estimated to be USD XX million in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD xx million by 2025, likely to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period”

Based on Technology, Hall Effect Sensors segment is constantly enhancing as the Hall Effect sensor is a device that is used to measure the magnitude of a magnetic field. Its output voltage is directly proportional to the magnetic field strength through it. Hall Effect sensors are used for proximity sensing, positioning, speed detection, and current sensing applications.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth due to increase in demand for consumer electronic devices such as laptops, smartphones, and cameras are driving the growth of the market in this region. The implementation of a wide range of sensors, even in budget smartphones, and the growing demand for fitness bands are the key factors driving the market in APAC.

Some of the key players in Global 3D Magnetic Sensor market are AKM, Allegro MicroSystems, Analog Devices, Asahi Kasei, Bosch, Honeywell International, Infineon Technologies, Melexis, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics,TDK and Infineon Technologies.

