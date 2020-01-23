Global 3D Cell Culture System Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The growth in the Cell Culture market is primarily driven by the rising global R&D investments in cell-based research by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The total worldwide R&D spend of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies amounts to USD 150 billion, the global average R&D rate (R&D as a percent of sales) of pharma and biotech companies is 10.6 % (for the big players up to 20 %)in 2017.

Along with the rising investments in R&D, the rise in need for organ transplantation has boosted the use of 3D cell culture system models as an alternative tool for in vivo testing and increasing focus on regenerative medicine are key factors propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the expenses of the system and technologies associated with the 3D cell culture system and the lack of experienced and skilled professionals are expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.

“The 3D cell culture system market is estimated to be USD XX million in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD 1,768 million by 2025, likely to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period”

The scaffold-based 3D cell culture segment accounted for the largest share of the global 3D cell culture market. The scaffold-based segment holds the largest market share in the global market in the product segment. The use of hydrogels in the scaffold-based 3D cell culture is the key factor driving the scaffold-based segment, as they can be derived naturally from protein and ECM components.

Biotech and pharma companies dominated the 3D cell culture system market with over 47.0% revenue share in 2018 in the end-user segment. An increase in R&D spending and investment made by a large number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies will boost the 3D

cell culture system market. Also, the growing preference for alternative testing models over animal techniques are the key market drivers in this end-user segment.

Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The biotech industry in Europe spends nearly USD7.32 billion in R&D and USD23.2 billion in revenue. The average size of biotech in Europe had grown to USD165 million with a CAGR of 21.2 % since 2012. Growing investments for Research and Development in the Healthcare sector would be the key factor for regional growth.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) is the leading player in the 3D cell culture system. The company has the largest market share in the 3D cell culture system market. It has acquired the advanced bioprocessing business of BD (US) in October 2018, to enhance its presence in the 3D cell culture systems market.

Many companies are also entering into this segment due to the increase in demand for the 3D cell culture, Some of the major companies into 3D cell culture are Corning Incorporated (US), Hµrel Corporation (US), QGel SA (Switzerland), SynVivo (US), Advanced BioMatrix (US), Greiner Bio-One International (Austria), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza AG (Switzerland), REPROCELL Incorporated (Japan), TissUse (Germany), InSphero (Switzerland), Synthecon (US), 3D Biotek (US), CN Bio (UK), Hamilton Company (US), MIMETAS (Netherlands), Emulate (US), and PromoCell (Germany).

