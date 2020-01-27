Global 3d Cad Software Market – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast (2019-2026)

Global 3D CAD Software Market was valued US$ 8.60 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The 3D CAD software market is segmented into deployment, application, and region.

Further, 3D CAD software market based on deployment includes cloud, and on-premise.In terms of application segment, 3D CAD software market is classified into AEC, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others.

Based on regions, the global 3D CAD software market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global 3D CAD Software Market, by Deployment

On the basics of deployment, cloud-based 3D CAD software offers cloud services through an app and is updated on a remote server, which can be accessed by paying a monthly or annual fee. 3D CAD’s on-premise products provide safety software solutions designed to meet the needs of police departments, fire departments, and other public safety solutions. Furthermore, on-premise solutions help in bringing 3D CAD to mobiles by configuring products and solutions according to customer’s preferences.

In terms of application, manufacturing segment dominated the industry in terms of revenue due to increasing investment in various 3D printing technologies is helping the production of different production parts with a wide variety of materials depending upon the requirements of the end user. The healthcare sector is expected to contribute to market growth significantly as 3D CAD is creating a surge in helping tissue and organ fabrication by creating customized prosthetics, implants, and anatomical models as well as helps in the customization and personalization of medical products, drugs, and equipment.

The key factor propelling the growth of the 3D CAD software market is the surging adoption of CAD in the automotive industry. Rising need for tooling and rapid prototyping in the aerospace & defense, automotive, and industrial sectors is expected to contribute to market growth. Additionally, the increased focus on improving productivity by augmenting the design process is expected to boost the adoption of 3D CAD software market. The need for product visualization and rapid prototyping is also driving market growth.

The restring factor of 3D CAD software market, software is expensive so initial costs are high and staff need to be trained how to use the software as well as it requires a PC.

Based on region, North America dominated the 3D CAD software market with a revenue share due to its widespread adoption in automotive, healthcare, media & entertainment, and manufacturing applications. Moreover, the need for augmenting the designing and manufacturing process to reduce the designing time.

Some of the key players in the 3D CAD software market include Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Bricsys NV, CAXA Technology Co., Ltd., Dassault Systmes, Nemetschek, Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG, Schott Systeme GmbH, and PTC, Inc.

