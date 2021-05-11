Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market By Ingredients, Application ,Geography

Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market By Ingredients (Adipic Acid and Cyclohexane), Application (Polyurethanes, Coatings, Acrylates, Adhesives, Polyster Resins, Plasticizers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market

Global 1,6 hexanediol market is estimated to reach USD 1525.16 million with a substantial CAGR of 7.5% by the end of 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to wide applications of end products, growth in wind energy sector.

Market Definition: Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market

1,6 hexanediol is a colorless crystalline solid with high affinity towards water. The 1,6 hexanediol has made a significant progress with the end-use industries which is helped by the fact that 1,6 hexanediol can be customized in order to suit the standards and safety requirements of the final product. The latest trend in this market is high demand for 1,6 hexanediol in Asia-Pacific from the wind energy sector. Manufacturing of end products such as polyurethanes, coatings, acrylates, adhesives, polyester resins, and plasticizers have witnessed an increase in demand for 1,6 hexanediol, which is expected to be the major driver over the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

Swift Growth for 1,6-Hexanediol in the Asia-Pacific region

Growing demand from the wind energy sector is driving the market growth

Base for manufacturing of other chemical compounds such as polyurethanes, coatings, acrylates, adhesives is driving the market

Market Restraints:

Volatility in raw material prices is acting as restraint for the market

Availability of substitutes such as butendiol and pentanediol is one of the restraints of the market

Transportation and storage is one of the restraints for the market

Segmentation: Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market

By Ingredients

Cyclohexane

Adipid Acid

By Application

Polyurethanes Foam Elastomers Paint and Coatings

Coatings Building and Construction

Acrylates Paints and Coatings

Plasticizers Automotives Food Packaging Packaging & Materials Medical Device Wire & Cables

Adhesives Paints Ceramic and Leather Adhesives & Sealants Flocculants

Polyster Resins Architects Builders Marine Automotive & Transportation Pipe & Tanks Eletrical & Electronics Wind Energy



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, BASF increased the prices of its products such as 1,6 hexanediol in response to increase in demand which eliminated many small Chinese players from the market

In April 2017, Lanxess plans to expand its production facility of 1,6 Hexanediol at Krefeld-Uerdingen site to meet global market demand

Competitive Analysis: Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market

Global 1,6 Hexanediol market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 1,6 Hexanediol market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the 1,6 Hexanediol market are BASF SE, UBE Industries Ltd, Perstop, Fushun Tianfu Chemicals Co., Ltd., Laxness, Lishui Nanming Chemical Co., Ltd, Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Shandong Yuanli Science And Technology Co., Ltd, Parchem Fine & Speciality Chemicals, Lok Chemicals Private Ltd, Leo Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd, Better international chemical Ltd, BSM Chemical Co., Ltd, Vapoor Chemicals, The Chemicals Company, Molychem, Atomaxchem, Leputech and others.

Research Methodology: Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report: