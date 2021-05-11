Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market By Ingredients, Application ,Geography
Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market By Ingredients (Adipic Acid and Cyclohexane), Application (Polyurethanes, Coatings, Acrylates, Adhesives, Polyster Resins, Plasticizers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis: Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market
Global 1,6 hexanediol market is estimated to reach USD 1525.16 million with a substantial CAGR of 7.5% by the end of 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to wide applications of end products, growth in wind energy sector.
Market Definition: Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market
1,6 hexanediol is a colorless crystalline solid with high affinity towards water. The 1,6 hexanediol has made a significant progress with the end-use industries which is helped by the fact that 1,6 hexanediol can be customized in order to suit the standards and safety requirements of the final product. The latest trend in this market is high demand for 1,6 hexanediol in Asia-Pacific from the wind energy sector. Manufacturing of end products such as polyurethanes, coatings, acrylates, adhesives, polyester resins, and plasticizers have witnessed an increase in demand for 1,6 hexanediol, which is expected to be the major driver over the forecast period.
Market Drivers:
- Swift Growth for 1,6-Hexanediol in the Asia-Pacific region
- Growing demand from the wind energy sector is driving the market growth
- Base for manufacturing of other chemical compounds such as polyurethanes, coatings, acrylates, adhesives is driving the market
Market Restraints:
- Volatility in raw material prices is acting as restraint for the market
- Availability of substitutes such as butendiol and pentanediol is one of the restraints of the market
- Transportation and storage is one of the restraints for the market
Segmentation: Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market
By Ingredients
- Cyclohexane
- Adipid Acid
By Application
- Polyurethanes
- Foam
- Elastomers
- Paint and Coatings
- Coatings
- Building and Construction
- Acrylates
- Paints and Coatings
- Plasticizers
- Automotives
- Food Packaging
- Packaging & Materials
- Medical Device
- Wire & Cables
- Adhesives
- Paints
- Ceramic and Leather
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Flocculants
- Polyster Resins
- Architects
- Builders
- Marine
- Automotive & Transportation
- Pipe & Tanks
- Eletrical & Electronics
- Wind Energy
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2017, BASF increased the prices of its products such as 1,6 hexanediol in response to increase in demand which eliminated many small Chinese players from the market
- In April 2017, Lanxess plans to expand its production facility of 1,6 Hexanediol at Krefeld-Uerdingen site to meet global market demand
Competitive Analysis: Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market
Global 1,6 Hexanediol market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 1,6 Hexanediol market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors: Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the 1,6 Hexanediol market are BASF SE, UBE Industries Ltd, Perstop, Fushun Tianfu Chemicals Co., Ltd., Laxness, Lishui Nanming Chemical Co., Ltd, Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Shandong Yuanli Science And Technology Co., Ltd, Parchem Fine & Speciality Chemicals, Lok Chemicals Private Ltd, Leo Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd, Better international chemical Ltd, BSM Chemical Co., Ltd, Vapoor Chemicals, The Chemicals Company, Molychem, Atomaxchem, Leputech and others.
Research Methodology: Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved