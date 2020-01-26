Glioblastoma Market Report – Actionable Insights and Recommendation by 2019 – 2027

Global Glioblastoma market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Glioblastoma market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Glioblastoma market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Glioblastoma market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key Drivers

Demand for New and Effective Drugs

According to a study by National Centre for Biotechnology Information or NCBI in 2019, the rate of growth in the cases of glioblastoma was escalated to 3.19 per 100,000 in 2017. This is an alarming growth rate since the death rate due to this disease has grown exponentially. This growth calls for therapies and drugs that reduce the number of deaths of the sufferers and increase their life expectancy. The growing demand for such drugs is the major factor driving the growth of global glioblastoma market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Improving Healthcare Infrastructure

Governments are hell-bound to find a cure for glioblastoma. For this, they are investing a massive amount in development of therapeutic centers, hospitals and diagnostic centers. Also, governments are investing their resources in development and implementation of new technologies that can boost drug development for glioblastoma. These improvements of healthcare infrastructure also boost the demand for new glioblastoma drugs which another factor responsible for the growth of global glioblastoma market from 2019 to 2027.

Global Glioblastoma Market: Regional Analysis

On geographical front, North America dominated the global glioblastoma market in 2018. The region is expected to continue its domination in the coming years of current tenure. This because of the presence and emergence several pharmaceutical companies devoted to the development of drugs to cure glioblastoma.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

