Glassware Market 2017-2025 is Expected To Registering a CAGR of 13.2%

Global glassware market reached USD 9,953.89 Million in 2017 and is expected to gain revenue of USD 13,644.36 Million by the end of 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2025.

The demand for beverage ware is expected to dominate the product segment and is anticipated to have a share of more than 63.08% by 2025. By distribution channel segment, the demand for online is estimated to remain highest and is expected to propel the market of glassware across the globe.

Geographically, Europe dominated the global glassware market by contributing a market share of 34.44% in 2017. The increase in the urbanization globally, positively impacted the consumption and utilization of glassware among the migrating population. The change in consumer behavior on the account of urbanization implicates in the consumer process of selection. The change in the choice to the selection of luxury and semi luxury products delineates to the growth of glassware industry in urbanizing regions.

Europe & North-America glassware market size is projected to surpass USD 7,306.7 Million by 2025. The significant increase in per capita income exhibits the increasing disposable income in the region. On the account of significant GDP growth and economic empowerment the consumption of luxury and semi luxury products in lieu of basis products had increased rapidly resulted into the rise of glassware products.

In 2017, highest demand for glassware was seen in Asia Pacific. Riding on the back of the factors such as rapid development of easy to carry and efficient glassware and rising trend of food and beverages, the region is expected to continue its dominance in the global glassware market.

Asia Pacific market is expected to showcase a tremendous growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2025 by registering a CAGR of 6.99% over the forecast period. Further, the market is expected to account for USD 4434.26 Million by 2025 from USD 2616.23 Million in 2017.

The increase in HDI also had catalyzed the industry aligned to secondary products. A significant increase in the producers and suppliers in glassware industry had been realized in the past decade. Besides this, several existing players such as ARC and Pashabahce had significantly increased and stretched its business to the new corners across the globe.

