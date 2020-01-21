Glass Mat Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2024

The Glass Mat market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Glass Mat market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Glass Mat market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Glass Mat market research report:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Binani Industries

Saint-Gobain

Taiwan Glass

CPIC

Nippon Electric Glass

Nitto Boseki

China Beihai

Jiangsu Changhai

Texas Fiberglass

Jiangsu Jiuding

The global Glass Mat market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Chopped Strand

Continuous Filament

By application, Glass Mat industry categorized according to following:

Construction &Infrastructure

Automotive &Transportation

Industrial &Chemical

Marine

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Glass Mat market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Glass Mat. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Glass Mat Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Glass Mat market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Glass Mat market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Glass Mat industry.

