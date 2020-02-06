Glass Insulation market set to witness solid growth through forecast period 2016 – 2024

“

Overview

Global Glass Insulation Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising costs of energy and the soaring environmental awareness to improve the energy efficiency of buildings have stimulated the use of various glass insulation technologies. The increasing number of stringent government regulations to optimize the energy efficiency of new buildings has spurred the demand for glass insulation products. Furthermore, the growing popularity of green buildings across the commercial and residential segments is expected to propel the demand for glass insulation. The soaring use of glass insulation in various non-residential applications such as in automobiles and in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technology are anticipated to boost the market in the coming years.

Continuous technological advancements in glass technology has led to the advent of products with advanced functionalities, thereby boosting the glass insulation market. For instance, low-e coatings have been developed which minimizes the amount of UV and IR rays. Such developments catalyze the glass insulation market. Lack of awareness about advanced insulation products to be used in homes and the marked difficulty in recycling glass wool used in HVAC are key factors that may hinder the glass insulation market to an extent. Nevertheless, the advent of energy efficiency requirements in building codes, especially in developed nations, stringent government regulations related to the adoption of green buildings, and the indices for measuring window energy rating in homes, are crucial factors expected to unlock exciting opportunities for market players.

Global Glass Insulation Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is a prominent market for the uptake of glass insulation products. A major demand comes from China, Japan, and India. The substantial demand for glass insulation in this regional market is driven by the easy availability of various raw materials, stringent implementation of energy regulations in buildings, and rising disposable incomes of consumers. North America is one of the major markets for the production of glass insulation products. The growth of the regional market is fuelled by the presence of a large number of regional and global manufacturers of glass insulation and innovative product launches in the developed nations.

Companies mentioned in the report

Companies vying for a sustained share in the glass insulation market include Certain Teed Corporation, Saint-Gobain ISOVER SA, PPG Industries Inc., Johns Manville, Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co., Ltd., Knauf, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., and Owens Corning.

Leading players are adopting vertical integration strategy and acquiring small enterprises to consolidate their operations and expand their presence across major regions.

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa

