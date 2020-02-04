Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2017 – 2025

The comprehensive report published by PMR offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario. The report segregates the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2017 – 2025?

Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?

What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market?

What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?

Which market player is expected to dominate the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market in terms of market share in 2019?

key players in this market space have their inbuilt research and development departments.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Drivers & Restraints

An increase in demand for lightweight fiberglass composite in the automotive industry, rise in demand for diverse blade sizes in wind energy industry and infrastructure development in the construction industry are the leading factors behind GFRP market growth worldwide. GFRP composite material can be customized easily as it is versatile and profitable during its manufacturing. This property holds significant growth opportunity in the construction industry. Qualities like durability, thermal efficiency, and strength of fiberglass are attracting its end users.

To meet increasing demand of GFRP composite market, GFRP composite material manufacturer has to face challenges such as availability of raw material, rising price, competition from carbon fiber and changing regulations.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Segmentation

The GFRP composite material market is segmented as per its products, manufacturing processes, end users and geographical use.

On the basis of products, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:

S- glass

C-glass

E-glass

Other glass

On the basis of manufacturing processes, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:

Sheet molding process

Bulk molding process

Continuous processing

Spray- up process

Hand lay- up process

GMT and LFRT process

Resin transfer molding process

Other processes

On the basis of GFRP end users, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:

Transportation sector

Construction and Infrastructure sector

Consumer goods sector

Electrical and electronic sector

Marine and other sectors

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, Glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composite material market is segmented into seven regions — North America GFRP composite material market, Latin America GFRP composite material market, Eastern Europe GFRP composite material market, Western Europe GFRP composite material market, APEJ GFRP composite material market, Japan GFRP composite material market and the Middle East & Africa GFRP composite material market. Among the regions mentioned above, countries such as India, China, Thailand, Vietnam are the developing countries focusing on their infrastructure development that includes new construction, renovation, and repair of the commercial, residential and institutional region. Therefore, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) along is leading GFRP composite material market space. Followed by North America in transportation sector use. Eastern and Western Europe are more active in research and development activities for developing high quality performing GFRP composite material products. Country wise China emerged as the largest producer, supplier and product consumer for GFRP products, followed by other developing countries like India and Brazil.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Players

Some of the market players accounting for global (GFRP) composite material market includes Delkom Group, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns (Agy) Llc, Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Jushi Group Co. Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind Corp., Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Company, Ppg Industries Inc., Gradeall International Limited, Changzhou Pengyu Frp Pressure Vessel Co., Ltd. Among listed above players, key vendors identified in this market space are Asahi Glass, Jushi Group, China Beihai Fiberglass, Saint-Gobain, PPG and Nippon Electric Glass.

