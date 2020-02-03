Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) Market to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Industry Opportunities with Investment Analysis By Top Players

The global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). The market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Chemical

Opes International

Brancotex

BASF

Zhejiang Union Chemicals Industry

Cadence Chemical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Purity99.0%

Purity99.5%

Others

Segment by Application

Paints and Adhesives

Ion Exchange

Flocculants

Soil Improvers

Auxiliary Products for Leather and Textile Industry

Each market player encompassed in the Glacial Methacrylic Acid (GMAA) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

