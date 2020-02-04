Gingivitis Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by2018 – 2028

Global Gingivitis Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Gingivitis Diagnostics and Therapeutics market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Gingivitis Diagnostics and Therapeutics market.

The global Gingivitis Diagnostics and Therapeutics market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption.

Drivers and Restraints

Changing lifestyles are leading to shift in dietary patterns that boosting the chances of gingivitis, thereby triggering the demand for gingivitis diagnostics and therapeutics. The rising number of women of reproductive age is also augmenting the market, as women belonging to this category are more susceptible to oral issues. Another factor working in favor of the growth of the market is the increasing number of obese people across the globe.

However, the low awareness regarding the diagnostics and therapeutics of the disease along with the reluctance regarding the disease is hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, the complete treatment of the disease can be slightly unaffordable for patients belonging to low and medium-income groups, thereby negatively influencing the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the increasing government initiatives regarding educating common masses about oral health are likely to bode well for the growth of the global gingivitis diagnostics and therapeutics market in the near future.

Global Gingivitis Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Analysis of Treatment Options

Gingivitis is a mild form of gum diseases and hence daily flossing, brushing, and regular cleaning by a dentist is the most widely adopted treatment option. Some of the other commonly adopted treatment options by dentists are dental cleaning for plaque and tartar to removal, regular dental checkups and cleaning, and regular crowns or fillings fixing (dental restorations). Crowns can be effective, however, their high cost is limiting their widespread operation.

Global Gingivitis Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

The majority of the players in the global gingivitis diagnostics and therapeutics market are increasingly focusing on enhancing their pipeline. Several players are also collaborating with government bodies to spread awareness about gingivitis treatment. Some of the prominent players in the market are General Biologicals Corp and TGV-Laboratories.

