Gesture Recognition for Desktop and Portable PCs Market Revenue, Demands and Gross Margin, Forecasts to 2025

The global gesture recognition market for desktop and portable PCs, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 92%.

Companies Covered

eyeSight Technologies, Intel, PointGrab, SoftKinetic, and others

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Gesture recognition is the ability of a device to identify and meet the different gestures, such as movements of the hands, fingers, arms, head or the body of an individual. Gesture recognition technology can be based 2D or 3D environment. It uses a camera-enabled device which radiates invisible infrared light on the individual, which is reflected back to the camera and a recognition IC gestures. The integrated circuit, with the help of gesture recognition software, creates depth maps of the images received and responds appropriately to movements. Thus, no physical contact is required between people and devices. Gesture recognition technology when combined with voice recognition, facial recognition, eye-tracking, and other related technologies provide a powerful technology that can completely change the way we control the machines.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gesture Recognition for Desktop and Portable PCs market based on company, product type, end-user and key regions. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gesture Recognition for Desktop and Portable PCs.

The Gesture Recognition for Desktop and Portable PCs Market is segmented by the types such as,

Desktop

Portable PCs

The end-user applications are also provided according to the classification such as,

2D Gesture Recognition

3D Gesture Recognition

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis.

This report researches the worldwide Gesture Recognition for Desktop and Portable PCs Market in key regions like United States, North America (Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa), RoW (Rest of World).

