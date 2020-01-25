Geospatial Technology Market 2020 Analysis by Industry Share, Application, Business Growth, Revenue, Key Players, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025

Geospatial technology refers to equipment used to measure and analyze Earth’s land and features. In 2019, new trends in geospatial technology would have an impact on multiple sectors. Let’s have a look at the major geospatial market trends for 2019 to 2025.

Geospatial analytics market can broadly be segmented on the basis of service type, technology type, application and geography. The publish market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.Additionally, numerous emerging trends are expected to gain traction in the global geospatial analytics market over the next few years, positively impacting market growth. These top trends include a growing focus on technology, capacity expansions and new developments, and increasing demand from emerging economies.

Competitive Landscape

Key Market Players are General Electric (GE), ESRI Inc., MDA Corporation, Hexagon AB, Trimble Geospatial, Bentley Systems, Inc., and others. The market is led by these giants and they dominate the market. Hence the market is consolidated. Therefore, market concentration is high.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Industry trends and dynamics

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

Market Segmentations

By Component

Software & Solutions

Services

By Type

Surface & Field Analytics

Network & Location Analytics

Geovisualisation

Others

By Application

Surveying

Medicine & Public Safety

Disaster Risk Reduction & Management

Climate Change Adaptation

Other

By Vertical

Business

Automotive

Utility & Communication

Government

Defense & intelligence

Natural Resource

Other

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

