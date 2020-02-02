Geospatial Analytics Market: Key Factors Impacting Growth 2016 – 2023

Global Geospatial Analytics market report from TMR’s viewpoint

TMR analyzes the Geospatial Analytics market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Geospatial Analytics market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Geospatial Analytics market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

market segmentation on the basis of demography, lifestyle and behavioral. This analysis would help organizations to design their promotional programs and targeting new customers. The need for reducing operational and logistic costs by organizations is anticipated to drive the growth of geospatial analytics market. Government could use geospatial analytics to map crime locations, issue alerts in situation of natural calamities and designing disaster recovery mechanisms.

Emergence of smart cities and increasing demand for innovating technologies in developing countries is likely to boost the market for geospatial analytics. The market is anticipated to grow with the increasing usage of GPS enabled smartphone devices. Innovations in drone technology would also increase the opportunities in geospatial analytics market. The major challenge for the market is the privacy issues related to storage of geospatial data. Legal issues related to storage of personal information could also hamper the growth of market. Moreover, initial setup of geospatial analytics products require high investment, therefore could impact the growth of the market.

Geospatial Analytics Market: Segmentation

Geospatial analytics market can broadly be segmented on the basis of service type, technology type, application and geography. On the basis of service type geospatial analytics market is segmented into surface analysis, network analysis and geo-visualization. Surface analysis analyses the properties of surfaces such as elevation, temperature and rainfall, whereas network analysis provides solutions to business problems such as transportation, warehouse and manufacturing location. Geo-visualization provides interactive ways such as 3D views, charts and images to visualize geospatial data. In terms of technology type, the market can broadly be segmented into remote sensing, GPS and GIS.

On the basis of application the geospatial analytics market is segmented into defense intelligence, medical survey, disaster reduction, natural resources and climate change adaption. Moreover, in terms of geographies, the global geospatial analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America regions. Geospatial analytics market show its strong presence in Europe region as majority of players belong to European countries such as Sweden and Finland. Heavy adoption of geospatial analytics products is seen in oil and gas sector in North America and Asia Pacific to discover potential crude oil and natural gas abundant regions.

Geospatial Analytics Market: Key Players

The major participants in the geospatial analytics market include companies such as Trimble Navigation Limited, Hexagon AB, Topcon Corporation, Garmin Limited, Harris Corporation, MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Fugro N.V., Bentley Systems Inc. and International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Geospatial Analytics market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

