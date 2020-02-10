Geopolymers Market: Industry Trends and Developments –2022

The global market for geopolymers is expected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2017 to $12.8 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.4% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

This report has been prepared in a simple format that can be easily understood by its tables and figures. Its scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various products using geopolymers, with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in specific regions. Our research also examines the applications using geopolymer products and their global and regional markets.

Report Includes:

– 31 data tables and 8 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets for geopolymers, focusing on technologies and applications

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– A look at technology involved in the manufacture of various types of geopolymers, as well the types of applications

– Breakdowns of the markets by category, application, technology, and region

– An overview of the industry structure, specifically trends in prices and factors influencing demand

– A relevant patent analysis

– Profiles of major players in the industry including Accumetric LLC, Advanced Technical Resources Industries PTY Ltd., Banah UK Ltd., Calera Corp., Ceratech Inc., Emplicure AB, Metna Co. and Powerpile

Summary

The new family of synthetic alumino-silicate materials, geopolymers, are formed by alkali activation of alumino-silicate raw materials. The reaction, called “geopolymerization,” is exothermic and takes place under atmospheric pressure and at temperatures below 100°C; this reaction results in the formation of compact and durable semi-crystalline solid materials which have a three-dimensional polymeric structure. These geopolymers, thus formed, exhibit very good thermal, mechanical and physiochemical properties which include micro- or nano-porosity, good surface hardness, thermal stability, high mechanical strength, fire and chemical resistance. These properties make geopolymers excellent alternatives for construction materials.

A geopolymer is a chemical compound, or a mixture of compounds, consisting of silico-aluminate, silicon dioxide (SiO2), aluminum phosphate or ferro-silico-aluminate are formed at room temperatures by using industrial waste through a process called geopolymerization. These materials are environmentally friendly and are increasingly being used for industrial and construction applications by institutions seeking to reduce their carbon footprint without any compromise on performance.

This report includes a detailed analysis of the global geopolymer market, presents insights into the key growth prospects and opportunities. In addition, a study was conducted on the primary drivers, restraints, latest trends, and the challenges in the global geopolymer market. The key segmentation of the global geopolymer market has been provided, along with a detailed overview of the market share and expected growth rate of each leading segment. In addition, a thorough overview of the competitive landscape of the global geopolymer market has been highlighted, with profiles of the leading players operating in it.

From the various tables and figures presented in the report, it can be seen that the Asia-Pacific region has been leading the market for various applications of geopolymer products. This is mainly due to the fact that Australia and New Zealand are included in Asia-Pacific region, and that Australia has been the leading nation in the development of geopolymer products and their applications.

The following summary table and figure illustrate the market for various geopolymer products and their applications for the year 2016, and the expected market for the years 2017 and 2022, along with the expected CAGRs for these products for the five-year period, from 2017 to 2022.